Ashley Tisdale Thanks Alcoholics Anonymous for Online Meetings Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Ashley Tisdale gave thanks to Alcoholics Anonymous for helping those unable to leave their home amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The worldwide fellowship -- which helps members to "stay sober and help other alcoholics achieve sobriety" -- is providing 12-step recovery meetings via streaming apps, which will assist quarantined individuals, as the nation shuts down with social distancing in hopes to curtail the spread of the virus.

The latest media reports state the U.S. has over 2500 known cases and a death toll of 50.

"Thank you #AlcoholicsAnonymous for having a streaming service at your meetings," the "High School Musical Star" tweeted on Saturday. "My husband was able to stream his favorite meeting. Anyone else who doesn't feel great about leaving the house check out the zoom app @iamfrench"

Her husband, Christopher French, retweeted Ashley's post and added his own take on the service.

"Yeah, it's kind of an amazing resource to be able to connect with 12-step recovery meetings from home," he wrote on his account. "Either through Zoom or whatever, here's a resource if you're interested aa-intergroup.org/directory.php."

Fans quickly posted their appreciation of the couple's tweets with one writing, "Thank you for sharing this with us. Right now it's more important than ever to be there for each other, despite many of us not being able to leave the house."

"This is very nice. But please remember the tradition of anonymity. Feel free to post intergroup urls without breaking the anonymity tradition. Much love," another shared asking to keep to AA guidelines.

AA meetings are often held in public places such as churches or community centers, but the nation-wide emergency calls for people to avoid areas where they may come in contact with large groups.

"If someone is afraid to attend a meeting due to the coronavirus, then they might be more apt to relapse, especially in early recovery," said Kenny Pomerance to USA Today.

Pomerance co-founded the online recovery community "In The Rooms" in 2008.

"We've done our best to come up with a unique platform which gives the warmth and caring you'd find in any in-person meeting," he told the publication. "The only things missing are the hugs."

If you or someone you know is struggling, please use this directory or call 1-844-289-0879 for help.

