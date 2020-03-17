Disney alums Ashley Tisdale and Vanessa Hudgens are showing fans that we are all in this together amid the growing coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, the two ladies and former co-stars shared a special treat on social media by posting TikTok videos of themselves singing and dancing to the "High School Musical" hit, "We're All in This Together."

As a big TikTok user, Tisdale first posted her video on Instagram. In the clip, the actress, who played Sharpay Evans in the franchise, did the exact choreography from the 2006 musical.

"If you need to work out while on #selfquarantine try this 😂 hopefully this will brighten your day a little!" Tisdale captioned her post.

A few hours later, Hudgens joined in and made one of her first TikToks. However, unlike Tisdale, Hudgens didn't dance. Instead, she poured herself a glass of red wine as she lipsynced to the lyrics. And it was epic.

"Well. It's come to this," wrote Hudgens, who played Gabriella Montez in the "HSM" franchise. "Lol @ashleytisdale maybe I start getting into tik tok?"

Tisdale shared Hudgens' TikTok on her Instagram Story and wrote, "Gabriella went dark lol."

Both ladies have proven that you can self-quarantine and have a fun time doing it. Now the biggest question is...when will Zac Efron join in?

