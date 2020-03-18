Debra Messing questioned if Donald Trump supporters would continue to follow the President in the face of a fatal pandemic after he initially appeared to downplay the threat.

The "Will & Grace" star took to Twitter on Tuesday to share audio clips of POTUS's response to the coronavirus alongside a graph showing the number of reported cases rising swiftly in the United States.

"LIAR-IN-CHIEF," the 51-year-old began. "#Maga have been unmoved by the 16500 lies 45 has made since elected. Now that innumerable people (including MAGA) will die, because of his lies and inaction, I wonder if MAGA will recognize that 45 must be voted out?"

LIAR-IN-CHIEF. #Maga have been unmoved by the 16500 lies 45 has made since elected. Now that innumerable people (including MAGA) will die, because of his lies and inaction, I wonder if MAGA will recognize that 45 must be voted out? pic.twitter.com/exzOx4G5Qz — Debra Messing✍🏻 (@DebraMessing) March 17, 2020

According to recent media reports, global cases have reached over 200,000 with a death toll of 8,000. In the U.S., there have been 110 deaths attributed to the COVID-19 disease.

During the short video posted by Messing, Trump can be heard saying, "This is the new hoax," "We have it totally under control" and "It's one person coming in from China."

The Emmy winner also shared a "Timeline of Trump's Covid 19 Statements" which showcased his quotes up to the date he announced, "This blindsided the world."

Some followers gave a slow clap for Messing, as one posted, "I am former MAGA which will NOT be voting for Trump."

But most came for the actress with a critic sharing, "I used to be a huge fan and you should use your voice putting positivity out there in times like these. Pretty sure you need to get comfy because you have 4 more years of him," and another adding, "Just when I think you can't be more evil, you go ahead and surprise me. Shameful."

This isn't the first time Messing has stoked the flames of a feud with Trump.

Just when I think you can't be more evil, you go ahead and surprise me. Shameful. — Proud Peg💕USA (@Flgirl722) March 17, 2020

You really have no clue do you?Use to think you were a good actress but now all we see is a washed up, messed up woman who still is blinded by fake news CNN. If you did your research properly you would know then that EVERY president lies. National security honey!#DrainTheSwamp — Dara Alemazkoor (@alemazkoor) March 18, 2020

Simple answer? No. This will strengthen their belief that he's a great leader. Listen to conservative radio. You will be alarmed. — Michelle Raiford (@mbraif) March 17, 2020

Back in September of 2019, the star made a public plea for a list of Trump donors in Hollywood, which some construed as a form of McCarthyism.

Trump tweeted at the time, "Bad 'actress' Debra The Mess Messing is in hot water," claiming Messing wanted to create a "Blacklist" of Trump supporters.

The leader of the free world has yet to respond to Messing's latest tweet.

