In 2004, JoJo was telling everyone to "Get Out," now, she's telling them to "Stay In."

The "Leave (Get Out)" singer just tweaked her pop classic for the social-distancing age we all now find ourselves in, sharing the new tune on TikTok.

The retooled song, called "Chill (Stay In)" provides listeners with some very important tips on how to stay safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"I never thought corona could be such a nasty bitch, but now that she's here boy all I want is for you to use common sense," she begins.

"Stay in, right now, do it for humanity," she sings in the chorus, with someone still shouting responses off-camera. "I'm deadass, about that, but we will survive. So you gon' learn how to cook now and practice good hygiene. I know you're bored and want to f--k around but not on me."

The second verse finds JoJo telling her fans to listen to the CDC and stay inside. "To go behind my back and hit the bar, shows how immature you really are, keep exposure to a minimum," she says.

Levesque is one of many musicians who are taking their talents to social media amid the growing pandemic. Keith Urban, Coldplay and John Legend all did live-streamed concerts, while "Wonder Woman" star Gal Gadot recruited a ton of her famous friends to sing a rendition of John Lennon's "Imagine."

And now that we've got JoJo stuck in your heads, rewatch her original video for the song below.