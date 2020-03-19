Josh Gad is reminding us that "it's okay to cry," especially during a time of uncertainty.

On Thursday, the "Frozen II" star, 39, shared a video of him getting emotional while discussing the turmoil the world is going through during the coronavirus pandemic.

Gad, who shares daughters Ava, 9, and Isabella, 6, with his wife Ida Darvish, said it's difficult for him to see kids "deprived of their normal lifestyles" and not being able to understand what's going on.

"I'm going to cry for a second," the actor said. "I was gonna do it by myself, but I thought, you know what? It's important for everybody to understand that we're going through so much uncertainty right now."

"We're gonna get through it," he continued as a tear ran down his cheek. "And it's hard and I'm emotional because I hate seeing our kids deprived of their normal lifestyles and not being able to understand why all of this is happening so quickly."

The "Beauty and the Beast" star explained that he's also emotional because of "all of the incredible things" people are doing on a daily basis. "And I know it's a struggle right now for so many people," he said.

"And I just wanted to say: I love you all and I'm thinking of you all," Gad concluded. "We'll get through this."

"It's okay to cry," he captioned the post.

Last week, Gad, who is known for his talent in voice acting and voices Olaf in the "Frozen" films, revealed that he would be doing his part by live reading children's books on Twitter -- both helping parents and entertaining kids at home as schools have been shutdown.

In what he calls #GadBookClub, the "Wedding Ringer" actor not only reads, but performs the stories online, usually in the afternoon. It began last Friday with "Olivia Goes to Venice" by Ian Falconer.

Just trying to do my part and help keep you and your kids (somewhat) sane? See you tonight! https://t.co/WoqxNcKEg4 — Josh Gad (@joshgad) March 16, 2020

"I am grateful it is touching so many people and giving folks 20 minutes respite from the grind that is the constant barrage of horrible updates that we are getting on these devices right now," Gad told The Hollywood Reporter. "For me, it has been a distraction, to sit and simply read a book and not look at a screen and not think about what is happening around us."

"This is something that is bringing comfort -- even if it is 10 people, that right now feels very worthwhile to me," he added. "And I can't tell you how many people I have heard from online who said, 'This is exactly what I needed, just to be able to walk away from my kids for 20 minutes and have a break.'"

The coronavirus (COVID-19) has more than 227,000 confirmed cases and killed more than 9,300 according to recent media reports as of March 19.

Though the outbreak originated in Wuhan, China, the coronavirus has spread to at least 150 other countries and territories. In the US, more than 9,500 Americans have contracted the virus and over 150 have died. However, medical experts and epidemiologists predict the numbers will rise.

