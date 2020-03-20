Singer Duffy is slowly stepping back in to the limelight, dropping her first original song in a decade after revealing in February she retreated from public following a horrifying abduction plot.

The 35-year-old performer didn't release her song, "Something Beautiful," officially and instead e-mailed it directly to Jo Whiley at BBC Radio 2. In her message, she said she hoped it might "be nice" for anyone currently in self-isolation thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Hope you are well and keeping safe," she began her message, which she also posted on Instagram. "Wanted to send you this to play on the radio, if you want. You may have read the words I wrote a few weeks back, I do feel freer."

"Tried to follow up with a spoken interview, but it's harder than I thought, I will follow up in writing soon," she continued. "Universal Music & no one knows I am doing this. They won't be mad, they are lovely people."

"So here's a song … here's “Something Beautiful.' It's just something for you to play people on radio during these troubling times, if you like the song of course," she added. "If it lifts spirits."

Noting that she doesn't plan on releasing it as a single, Duffy said she "just thought a little something might be nice for people if they are at home, on lockdown."

In a since-deleted post from February, Duffy explained in detail why she retreated from the limelight in recent years.

"The truth is, and please trust me I am OK and safe now, I was raped and drugged and held captive over some days," she revealed. "Of course I survived. The recovery took time. There's no light way to say it. But I can tell you in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days I committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again, the sun does now shine."

At the time she said she would eventually be doing a "spoken interview," asking fans to respect her privacy until then and "please support me to make this a positive experience."