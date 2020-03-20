Jennifer Garner expressed her concern for her parents during the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday night.

During her interview with Jimmy Fallon for "The Tonight Show: At-Home Edition," she spoke about her frustration with her mom and dad -- Patricia and William -- who haven't quite grasped the importance of social distancing.

"The hard thing are teens and early 20s people and my parents," the 47-year-old told the host via video chat. "My parents are the hard ones. I'm like, 'Dad, Mom, the world is shut down to keep you safe.' And they're like, 'We think we're going to go to Sam's Warehouse,'" she lightheartedly joked.

"Stay home, you have to stay home!"

The disease has already proved fatal for over 10,000, according to the latest media reports.

The star, however, did celebrate the fact that her three children -- Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8 -- have proved themselves more than capable during the lockdown.

"I think I have the perfect age kids for this because they're big enough to understand and to have the conversations," she gushed. "'Like, we're built for challenge, we can do this, we're a tough team. Let's learn about a vacuum cleaner.' But they're not so big that they're just like, 'Well I don't care. I'm going to go.'"

The "Dallas Buyer's Club" vet also spoke about her campaign with fellow Hollywood heavyweight, Amy Adams, called Save with Stories. The pair recruit other celebrities to read children's books on video while asking for donations to Save the Children and No Kid Hungry in hopes to help kids who don't receive lunches because of school closings.

To cap the entertaining and informative interview off, Jennifer played a duet with Jimmy on her saxophone. She managed to get through the tune of "Happy Birthday," while Jimmy improvised the words to emphasize hand washing.

Watch the full video chat above!

