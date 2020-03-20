Kelly Clarkson loves her cover songs, and it looks like she's not the only one. After her latest take on a Mariah Carey classic, she got a quick reponse from Mariah herself, and a request!

Long a concert staple for the "Voice" coach, Kelly has incorporated cover songs into her talk show as party of her Kelly-oke segment. And just because the coronavirus pandemic has put her show on hiatus -- along with most everything else -- that doesn't mean Kelly is going to stop singing her favorite songs.

Kelly took to Instagram to share video of her cover, which she said she performed while hiding in the bathroom so as not to disturb her sleeping kids.

She chose the song as a nod to Carey because she actually referenced "Vanishing" on a recent episode of "The Voice" while trying to court one of the contestants onto her team. She went so far as to identify it as "Track 5," proving she's definitely a superfan, and then Mariah made her day by tweeting at her her own love for one of Kelly's tracks.

Kelly, I'll take your track 5 and raise you a track 3 on Meaning of Life! ❤️ @kellyclarkson

+ Mandi that was so beautiful, rooting for you all the way!! ❤️ https://t.co/2ikAv0ZPYY — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) March 18, 2020

"This is for Mariah because I know she saw that 'Voice' episode," Kelly smiled into the camera, lamenting that she didn't have a band or even a glam squad for the video because she's stuck in a tiny cabin. But there was no need to glam up that incredible voice.

We're not sure how tiny that cabin really is, but that big old voice could not be contained in that bathroom and we're not sure how her kids could have slept through that ... though we suspect they're somewhat used to it.

Kelly closed her video with a reminder to everyone to social distance and keep their chins up during these tough times and promised that she might release some music with her band via Skype and possibly even interview some people. She wouldn't be the first talk show host to shift to an online format.

Once again, Mariah proved she's not just a fan of Kelly's work, but she's also paying attention to what the multi-hyphenate "American Idol" winner is doing, and she clearly was not offended even after Kelly apologized for changing up "Vanishing" a bit in her a cappella version.

Commenting on Kelly's post itself, Mariah wrote, "Beautiful rendition!!! I know you're usually working 30 hours a day 8 days a week so this must be quite an adjustment for you (as it is for us all!)." She then called for Kelly to "keep the videos coming."

She closed with a request for Kelly to perform her take on Mariah's "Whenever You Call" next. How much do we want to bet that Kelly will absolutely take her up on that offer, and then maybe challenge Mariah to sing one of her songs and then we're that much closer to a Mariah-Kelly duet.

We are here for this love fest, and we now know who we want as Kelly's first guest whenever "The Kelly Clarkson" show returns to the air!

