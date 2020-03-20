"Pose" star Angelica Ross just found out her new boyfriend is anything but 10s across the board.

A little over 24 hours after the "American Horror Story" actress revealed she was dating a new man and shared both her excitement and photos of him on social media, she came back with quite the upsetting update.

On Wednesday, Ross tweeted out a couple PDA pics with her boyfriend, adding, "Finally found him and have to distance myself from him. an early test we're committed to passing. I miss you B."

But social distancing isn't what came between them. His double life apparently did.

"The internet is AMAZING," Ross tweeted out on Thursday morning, re-sharing her first post. "I've been talking to the mother of his son and fiancé all morning. #PlotTwist!"

One of her followers then spelled out the full situation for anyone who was having trouble keeping up, a rundown she cosigned. "For those who don't get it. Queen Angelica found this man and was dating. She posted this on Twitter and we all REJOICED in excitement," wrote the follower. "Twitter FBI probably saw the tweet and told Angelica this man has a kid and is engaged. Angelica was talking to his fiancé all morning."

Ross retweeted it, adding, "Basically."

Y’all are providing me with some very VERY much needed laughs right now! pic.twitter.com/cUYIQUUvB7 — Angelica Ross (@angelicaross) March 19, 2020

She later thanked her fans for keeping her spirits up after the shocking development, before saying she'd "spill the full tea" on her Instagram. Ross changed her mind though, realizing she was "not in any condition to go LIVE on my IG tonight and would "pray about it instead."

The actress ended her updates by simply sharing a screen grab of Robyn's "Call Your Girlfriend," a song about a woman begging her man to break up with his other GF.