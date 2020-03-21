Hollywood and beyond are mourning the death of legendary country music star Kenny Rogers, who died at the age of 81 on Friday night.

The country icon's family announced on Twitter that he passed from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by loved ones.

"Kenny Rogers left an indelible mark on the history of American music. His songs have endeared music lovers and touched the lives of millions around the world," read a statement by his publicist Keith Hagan.

Due to the coronavirus emergency, his family is planning a small service in his honor, with a public memorial slated for a later date, according to Variety.

So you be safe with God and just know that I will always love you, dolly. — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) March 21, 2020

The three-time Grammy winner was known for his catalog of country hits that often crossed over to the pop charts including "The Gambler," "Lucille," and "Coward of the County." One of his more famous songs was a 1983 duet with Dolly Parton called "Islands in the Stream."

He also had a few memorable acting stints in movies and TV, including a fan favorite guest appearance on "The Muppet Show."

In 2015, he announced his retirement.

I can’t express on twitter the impact Kenny Rogers the artist and the man had on me. He was always very kind and fun to be around. Rest In Peace Gambler... — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) March 21, 2020

"I've been so lucky to have enjoyed such a long career and to have such amazing support from my fans and all who have helped me along the way, but there comes a time when I need to focus on spending time with my family," he said on his website at the time.

Tributes to the singer/songwriter poured in from fellow country music stars and other celebrities as Dolly posted an emotional message about her beloved friend, breaking down in tears as she held up a photo of the pair.

"You never know how much you love somebody until they're gone. I've had so many wonderful years and wonderful times with my friend Kenny, but above all the music and the success I loved him as a wonderful man and a true friend," she captioned the heartbreaking video.

We will miss you @_KennyRogers You are and forever will be quite the legend. #thegambler #ripkennyrogers https://t.co/ur0clc3cHP — LeAnn Rimes Cibrian (@leannrimes) March 21, 2020

Blake Shelton took to Twitter to share, "I can't express on twitter the impact Kenny Rogers the artist and the man had on me. He was always very kind and fun to be around. Rest In Peace Gambler."

"We will miss you @_KennyRogers You are and forever will be quite the legend. #thegambler #ripkennyrogers," added LeAnn Rimes.

See how other stars are mourning the loss below:

One of the greatest examples of integrity I have ever known. @_KennyRogers was always so very kind to me. Wow. Life is so bittersweet... pic.twitter.com/k9zPh3Ov80 — Wynonna (@Wynonna) March 21, 2020

Very sad to wake up to the news that #kennyrogers has passed away. Thinking of his family and many fans. I had the pleasure of meeting Kenny and he was always such a gentleman. When I was a country music DJ in… https://t.co/6iLnXvPgiZ — Robin Roberts (@RobinRoberts) March 21, 2020

True all time Great. Impeccable delivery and warmth in his songs. “The Gambler” R.I.P. #kennyrogers pic.twitter.com/SaEFynTzsk — MC HAMMER (@MCHammer) March 21, 2020

Country Music has lost the great Kenny Rogers, who has forever left a mark on Country Music's history. His family and friends are in our thoughts during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/tKPXUXU2kp — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) March 21, 2020

I was on an episode of Reno 911! where I played a crazed stalker who shoots Kenny Rogers. The cast loved him, he told great stories, and was a joy to be around. And “The Gambler” is a truly great song. #RIPKennyRogers — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) March 21, 2020

Fuck. Fuck. Fuck. I’m so sad to see Kenny Rogers go. He did so much for me as a young songwriter and we stayed friends for over 30 years. I’ll really miss him. May he rest easy. — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) March 21, 2020

Oh man Kenny Rogers just died. RIP Gambler. Thanks for all the great music. 😌 — Larry The Cable Guy (@GitRDoneLarry) March 21, 2020

RIP Kenny Rogers, 81.

What incredibly sad news.

One of the all-time great country music stars & an utterly charming man. pic.twitter.com/xtYLeWk3Me — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 21, 2020

