New evidence has been brought forward in the Kanye West and Taylor Swift feud and fans think it bodes well for the pop princess.

Late Friday night, extended portions of the 2016 phone call between the two musicians was leaked online and they appear to show a different account of what transpired after Kim Kardashian shared an edited version attempting to prove Swift knew ahead of time that West was going to call her a "bitch" in one of his songs.

Yea, let's back up.

Back in April 2016, Kanye released "Famous," which contained the lyrics "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that bitch famous." The lyric was referencing the infamous 2009 MTV Music Awards moment when Kanye crashed Taylor's acceptance speech for Best Female Video to say Beyonce deserved the award.

When "Famous"dropped, Taylor and her team slammed the song saying it was disrespectful and Kanye was trying to take credit for her success. Kayne, in turn, said he called her up to get her blessing beforehand, and she was all for it. Taylor never disputed the call, however, just the fact that she wasn't aware of the last line, "I made that bitch famous."

To show the receipts, Kim shared a snippet of the video of the phone call on Snapchat where Taylor appears to laugh about the song and give her blessing. Kim even branded Taylor a "snake" and the social media backlash against Taylor was fierce, eventually leading to Taylor's self-exile from social media, according to Taylor in the documentary "Miss Americana."

She's clearly uncomfortable af with him saying she owes him sex and tells him she will think about it and let him know if she's okay with it. And ALSO tells him that she wouldn't like if he'd called her a bitch.

And he never once mentions "i made that bitch famous" line to her pic.twitter.com/18QF3Mm4YG — 𝓛𝑜𝓋𝑒, 𝒜𝓃𝓊 (@redligion) March 21, 2020

Four years later, a new side of the story has emerged. The leaked tape appears to confirm Kanye never told Taylor about the "why? I made that bitch famous" lyric.

During the clip, Kanye takes such a long time explaining how the line is "controversial" without actually reciting it that Taylor appears nervous and finally asks, "“Well, is it gonna be mean?"

After Kanye shares the lyric "To all my Southside n--gas that know me best/I feel like Taylor might owe me sex," Taylor responds that she likes the fact that the song is not "mean" and he doesn't call her a "bitch."

At this point, it is unclear who leaked the new video, but Taylor's fans took to social media to rejoice as #KanyeWestIsOverParty began trending on Twitter.

See some of the reactions to the bombshell leak below!

So in other news ... the entire phone call between Kanye West & Taylor Swift leaked. Turns out she was telling the truth the whole time and he’s the snake instead of her💀💀💀 — buy lover on itunes (@lilswaggydaddy2) March 21, 2020

So y’all bullied Taylor Swift, called her a snake, a liar & tried to end her career which led to her disappearing for a year and her questioning whether she even wanted to continue making music FOR WHAT? FOR TELLING US THE FUCKING TRUTH#KanyeWestIsOverParty #TaylorToldTheTruth pic.twitter.com/1V3OeOlAMv — 𝓛𝑜𝓋𝑒, Benjy 🧁 (@likepaperrings) March 21, 2020

pink was right since the beginning #KanyeWestIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/09ssIGrUTc — 𝓛𝑜𝓋𝑒, f | nîmes (@replemonade) March 21, 2020

Kim when she wake up today and read all of her notifications and mentions on social media #TaylorToldTheTruth #KanyeWestIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/NFKekLRi7j — 𝓛𝑜𝓋𝑒, Benjy 🧁 (@likepaperrings) March 21, 2020

so you’re telling me it took kanye west 8 months to come up with the line “i feel like taylor swift might owe me sex” while it took 18 year old taylor swift only 20 minutes to write an iconic song like love story #KanyeWestIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/T0knHGXYka — hasti 🕊 (@80sxlover) March 21, 2020

Taylor Swift: Takes 2 years to make



an album.



Kanye West: Takes 8 months to write one of the most stupidest line ever..



Where is the talent??? 😭#KanyeWestIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/9Y5ULKmxFE — Norman (@tyIerswift13) March 21, 2020

