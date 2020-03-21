Celebrity By TooFab Staff |
Why Swifties Feel Vindicated After New Video of Taylor and Kanye West's 'Famous' Phone Call Leaked
Taylor Swift Honored with Woman of the Decade at 2019 Billboard Women in Music

#KanyeWestIsOverParty is trending on Twitter.

New evidence has been brought forward in the Kanye West and Taylor Swift feud and fans think it bodes well for the pop princess.

Late Friday night, extended portions of the 2016 phone call between the two musicians was leaked online and they appear to show a different account of what transpired after Kim Kardashian shared an edited version attempting to prove Swift knew ahead of time that West was going to call her a "bitch" in one of his songs.

Yea, let's back up.

Back in April 2016, Kanye released "Famous," which contained the lyrics "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that bitch famous." The lyric was referencing the infamous 2009 MTV Music Awards moment when Kanye crashed Taylor's acceptance speech for Best Female Video to say Beyonce deserved the award.

When "Famous"dropped, Taylor and her team slammed the song saying it was disrespectful and Kanye was trying to take credit for her success. Kayne, in turn, said he called her up to get her blessing beforehand, and she was all for it. Taylor never disputed the call, however, just the fact that she wasn't aware of the last line, "I made that bitch famous."

To show the receipts, Kim shared a snippet of the video of the phone call on Snapchat where Taylor appears to laugh about the song and give her blessing. Kim even branded Taylor a "snake" and the social media backlash against Taylor was fierce, eventually leading to Taylor's self-exile from social media, according to Taylor in the documentary "Miss Americana."

Four years later, a new side of the story has emerged. The leaked tape appears to confirm Kanye never told Taylor about the "why? I made that bitch famous" lyric.

During the clip, Kanye takes such a long time explaining how the line is "controversial" without actually reciting it that Taylor appears nervous and finally asks, "“Well, is it gonna be mean?"

After Kanye shares the lyric "To all my Southside n--gas that know me best/I feel like Taylor might owe me sex," Taylor responds that she likes the fact that the song is not "mean" and he doesn't call her a "bitch."

At this point, it is unclear who leaked the new video, but Taylor's fans took to social media to rejoice as #KanyeWestIsOverParty began trending on Twitter.

See some of the reactions to the bombshell leak below!

