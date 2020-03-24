Kirstie Alley gushed about President Trump's response to the coronavirus crisis and social media collectively lost its mind.

On Monday night, the former Jenny Craig spokesperson took to Twitter to write, "Dear Mr. President, @realDonaldTrump I wanted to thank you for ur recent decorum, sincerity, & care towards us. You're taking charge & leading in a manner needed & wanted for this country. I highly commend you for ur boundless energy & willingness to solve problems. Thank you."

Trump responded, "Thank you Kirstie!" at 4:32am.

The reactions to the exchange appeared to fall into two groups: Those condemning the actress' words as they believed the leader of the free world has not stepped up in this time of need and those defending her for speaking her mind and offering words of encouragement to the leader of the free world in this time of need.

Billy Baldwin was clearly in the former group as he tweeted, "'Thank you for ur recent decorum' and 'leading in a manner needed & wanted' ???" He went on to add, "Earth to Kirstie Alley. Earth to Kirstie Alley. Come in Kirstie."

Another Alley critic wrote, "When you see "Kirstie" trending, and you're hoping she doesn't have the Rona, but it turns out to be even worse..."

“Thank you for ur recent decorum“ and “leading in a manner needed & wanted“ ???



2 months late

Malaria pills

Attacking reporters

Nobody thanked me for donating my presidential salary

Mocks Mitt Romney

Chinese Virus



Earth to Kirstie Alley.

Earth to Kirstie Alley.

Come in Kirstie. https://t.co/uv7dQbIwbm — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) March 24, 2020

Those who supported Alley's tweet were led by none other than the original "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" Kristy Swanson, who simply replied, "Amen Kirstie."

"Amen! And thank you Kirstie, for your support of @POTUS. There ARE decent people left in Hollywood! ( PS Thought you made a real cute Vulcan on Star Trek! :)," followed up another Twitter fan.

I compliment people when they do well ... blah blah blah — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) March 24, 2020

Actually Granny I don’t own ANY stock. Try “my religion” card, it’s much more effective. https://t.co/6GivGVgGIH — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) March 24, 2020

You can tell a lot about people who belittle you for your views and beliefs, when u aren’t even TALKING TO THEM! 🤣🤣🤣🤣 My bestie and I call these people CHIMERS ..they ALWAYS chime in when u are speaking to someone else 🤣 pic.twitter.com/RmrS64LM0J — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) March 24, 2020

But the "Look Who's Talking" alum was ready to clap back as she tweeted, "I compliment people when they do well ... blah blah blah."

She then posted a clip of a wind chime with the caption, "You can tell a lot about people who belittle you for your views and beliefs, when u aren’t even TALKING TO THEM! 🤣🤣🤣🤣 My bestie and I call these people CHIMERS ..they ALWAYS chime in when u are speaking to someone else 🤣"

And when a user posted, "She probably dumped her stock too as Americans died," Alley rolled up her sleeves and replied, "Actually Granny I don't own ANY stock. Try 'my religion' card, it's much more effective."

Kirstie's reference to her controversial religious group, Scientology, was also a heated topic of conversation — sending #scientology to the top of the Twitter trends.

Check out more of the impassioned replies to Alley's tweet below!

Amen! And thank you Kirstie, for your support of @POTUS. There ARE decent people left in Hollywood! ( PS Thought you made a real cute Vulcan on Star Trek! :) https://t.co/C39eOdOzAt — V. L. McIntire (@_mcintire) March 24, 2020

Trump retweeted James Woods twice, Kirstie Alley and some guy with 900 followers who’s bio says “professional air guitarist”



It’s okay though, we are in good hands.



No need to panic. — Jesse D. Lifson (@DoYouEvenLIf) March 24, 2020

Love you Kirstie, don't be afraid to speak your mind!! @POTUS has done an a amazing job protecting the American People!! — Kristal Flores (@Kristal2768) March 24, 2020

Kirstie Alley is a Scientologist.



That tells you everything you need to know about the judgment of Kirstie Alley. pic.twitter.com/hAuXlBOwNY — Justice is Coming (@firedup79) March 24, 2020

Kirstie Alley is the Scott Baio of Dean Cains. — Diane Toucan (@DianeToucan) March 24, 2020

Thank you for such a nice thoughtful message for President Trump. Such a refreshing change from the likes of other celebrities. You are super cool @kirstiealley 🙌🏻🇺🇸❤️ — Mandy (@mandypatriot) March 24, 2020

I am so mad at Kirstie Alley for her tweet praising Trump that I went to my attic and threw out her latest VHS movies. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) March 24, 2020

View Photos Getty

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.