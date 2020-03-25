Celebrity By TooFab Staff |
Why Colton Underwood Wondered If He Was Gay When He Was Growing Up
View Photos
Getty
Bachelor and Bachelorette Couples: Where Are They Now?

The Bachelor star reveals how he was bullied in high school.

Colton Underwood revealed he questioned his sexuality long before becoming "The Bachelor."

In excerpts from his upcoming memoir "The First Time," the reality TV star wrote about how he was bullied in grade school about his appearance, before rumors about his sexuality began to take over in high school.

"I was called fatso, four eyes and four lips, because I used to lick my lips, so I would constantly have a red ring around them," Underwood said, via PEOPLE. "I was a little heavy, and that, combined with being socially awkward, led to a really hard time. I didn't believe in myself. And I was super insecure."

Colton Underwood Shares Coronavirus Update with Ryan Seacrest, Staying with Cassie Randolph's Family

View Story

Underwood, who famously kept his virginity intact until he led the 23rd season of the ABC dating show, says he began wondering whether he was gay before the taunts began in high school. According to the book, he even searched "Am I gay?" online when he was in grade school.

"I didn't know who I was. And I come from an athletic family, so it was always, 'Move on, you're good,'" he said. "So that threw me off. In high school, when I was struggling with my sexuality, I'm not going to talk to my parents about it. So I internalized it."

"It was one of those things where you hear something so often, you start believing it," he said of the homophobic bullying. "I thought, maybe I am gay. The captain of the football team should be having sex and drinking, right? But I wasn't."

He added that "even while my season [of The Bachelor] was airing, I battled the gay [rumors]." As viewers questioned his sexuality, he said it was nothing new, adding, "I've been there, done that now."

While they still aren't engaged, Underwood and winner Cassie Randolph are still together. He's actually been holed up with her family while battling the coronavirus -- see more about that here.

View Photo Gallery Getty Bachelor and Bachelorette Couples: Where Are They Now and Who's Still Together?

#ColtonUnderwood#TheBachelor
Advertisement

Hot Photos

Hot Videos

Advertisement

More In Celebrity

Why Colton Underwood Wondered If He Was Gay When He Was Growing Up

Why Colton Underwood Wondered If He Was Gay When He Was Growing Up
Hollywood is Continuing to Practice Social Distancing
View Photos

Hollywood is Continuing to Practice Social Distancing
Bindi Irwin Marries Chandler Powell in Intimate Ceremony at Australia Zoo
Celebrity Weddings

Bindi Irwin Marries Chandler Powell in Intimate Ceremony at Australia Zoo
Awkwafina Saddened by COVID-19 'Rhetoric' and 'Cruelty'

Awkwafina Saddened by COVID-19 'Rhetoric' and 'Cruelty'
Heidi Klum Finally Reveals Coronavirus Test Results

Heidi Klum Finally Reveals Coronavirus Test Results
Kelsea Ballerini Delivers New Album to Fans By Dropping It from a Drone

Kelsea Ballerini Delivers New Album to Fans By Dropping It from a Drone