Kylie Jenner is addressing her absence at the Spring 2020 Balmain show at Paris Fashion Week.

On Wednesday, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star, 22, revealed she had to cancel her scheduled appearance after being hospitalized for "horrible strep and staph infection."

After a Instagram fan account, @kyliesnapchat, shared descriptions of the first two episodes of Season 18 of "KUWTK," Kylie opened up about her illness, calling it the "sickest" she's "ever been."

"for those wondering i never had flu-like symptoms!" the makeup mogul wrote in the comments section. "i had a horrible strep and staph infection in the throat (bleeding from the mouth and all) it was the sickest i've ever been."

Back in September, just days after she was noticeably absent from the 2019 Emmy Awards, Kylie announced on social media that she wouldn't be able to attend the Balmain show in Paris, saying she was "really sick and unable to travel." The runway show unveiled the Kylie Cosmetics x Balmain makeup collection, a collaboration with the luxury fashion house's creative director, Olivier Rousteig. Kylie was also set to serve as the Artistic Director of Makeup.

In a statement, which she shared on Twitter and Instagram at the time, Kylie wrote, "So as you know, I was getting ready to go to Paris for the Balmain show at Paris Fashion Week for the launch of my makeup collab with Olivier [Rousteing]. Unfortunately, I'm really sick and unable to travel. I'm heartbroken to be missing this show, but I know that my amazing team, and my friends who are in town for the event, will help me be there in spirit."

"Creating this collection with Olivier has been a dream," she continued. "Of course this collection isn't just for the runway...I created this so that you could have a piece of this once in a lifetime event. I'm SO proud of this collection and of Olivier, our friendship, vision and creativity really comes across in the products we created for you guys. Make sure you guys watch the show with me on Friday. It's going to be an epic event, and I can't wait. I love you Olivier, congratulations, and I'm sending you all my love!!!"

Back in September, TMZ reported that Kylie was admitted to a hospital in Los Angeles after being sick for several days with an "intense" illness.

The scare is documented in the Season 18 premiere of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," which airs Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on E!

