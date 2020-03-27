As fans continue to clamor for new music from Rihanna, a surprise drop seemed like it might have answered their prayers after four long years.

No, it wasn't the long-awaited "R9," as they've dubbed her forthcoming -- someday -- ninth studio album, but it was Rihanna collaborating with another artist. She's had plenty of very cool collabos throughout her career, so this should suffice to tide those fans over as they continue to wait and wait and wait...

And wait...

And wait for that album to drop. Right?

Immediately, PartyNextDoor's "Believe It" started trending, and Rihanna herself shot to number one as her fans voraciously jumped onto their favorite streaming service to hear what glory she had unleashed upon the world. Her fashion line is great. Her philanthropic efforts in response to COVID-19 are inspirational.

But the music is where it's at. Except, this isn't that. Even the track's official image has Rihanna's name boldly plastered in the upper right-hand side in the same size font as PartyNextDoor. And yet, it would be extremely generous to say their roles on the track are comparable.

What she's bringing to the collaboration, apparently, is her fanbase's huge appetite for new music. Oh, and five words.

While it's always great to find yourself trending when you've released new music, it looks like the biggest reaction to Rihanna's first music after such a long wait is, "What? That's it?!"

Their only point of solace during these trying times is that the release of any new music with Rihanna's voice on it might just signal that we are inching ever closer to the release of "R9."

What better gift could she have for her fans during this era of self-isolation and quarantine than a full-length album release. She's got their attention now with this tiny, tiny surprise. Now how about blasting them with the big guns ... both barrels (ooooh, double-album?)!

PND got Rihanna on his album. Damn Rihanna aint even got Rihanna on her album https://t.co/fDGzCyKEzk — La Oreja de Van Gogh (@Don__6969) March 27, 2020

Rihanna after only giving us five words on the feature pic.twitter.com/uRfAmytaJr — Kitty 🥱 (@Kittylicious202) March 27, 2020

rihanna really made me wait three years for the background vocals?!?! pic.twitter.com/5SDTPYaVK7 — 🦋 (@aabdisalam62) March 27, 2020

So we’ve waited 3 years for Rihanna to say 5 words on a feature?!?!? pic.twitter.com/u3ZmlbKw8l — Mafé🇲🇽 (@mendozaamariaaa) March 27, 2020

“omg rihanna is featured on partynextdoor album, R9 must be coming soon”



rihanna:pic.twitter.com/tyS2SWpzoQ — ً (@_vldo) March 27, 2020

“Rihanna is only repeating 5 words calm down” pic.twitter.com/F7PSbL18zO — Shinigami🧬 (@iiflores_) March 27, 2020

Rihanna really just gave us background vocals and that was all huh



I- pic.twitter.com/oj6KJrFyr9 — 𝔱𝔥𝔬𝔱𝔪𝔞𝔰 (@tthotmas) March 27, 2020

im thankful rihanna gave us this itty bitty song for us to survive off of but i have a feeling we aint never getting that album. riri please i just- pic.twitter.com/oRoAqBKz9d — ♥ (@dabaabyj) March 27, 2020

rihanna giving us a one line feature on partynextdoor’s album: pic.twitter.com/4OFblZuXpK — rihanna‘s forehead (@iamtakona) March 27, 2020

Rihanna going back to her fenty shit after singing the same 5 words over and over pic.twitter.com/Bwmm2Fgklw — d*mb bitch (@gaylerdacreator) March 27, 2020

“best make me believe it” echoing in my head for the next three years until rihanna gives us another lil feature pic.twitter.com/yoMjvJJ3go — 🤑 (@sidrxahmad) March 27, 2020

“Yo Rihanna got featured on partynextdoor album, we getting R9 pretty much soon”



Rihanna: pic.twitter.com/nLbo1z54pj — AJ 🦅 (@r3al__AJ) March 27, 2020

me after realizing rihanna made us wait 3 years for background vocals pic.twitter.com/vqxU0dz6Af — Jeremiah👑 (@JeremiahCordei1) March 27, 2020

Me listening to Rihanna sing the same 1 sentence in #BelieveIt as if I haven’t been waiting for an album for AGES pic.twitter.com/mfWETFCch5 — Maria 🇩🇴 (@_xmariaaax_) March 27, 2020

