Kylie Jenner and her besties put each other in the hot seat during a YouTube video shared on Friday, and the results were quite revealing.

In a clip filmed before the ladies were quarantined, the 22-year-old "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star and her pals Stassie Karanikolaou, Victoria Villarroel and Yris Palmer participated in a wild game of "Who's Most Likely To" in which they spilled the tea about dealing with cheaters, sending nude photos, personal secrets and more.

The rules were simple: they each traded off picking a question out of a bowl and answered it by lifting a paddle featuring the bestie who they believed is the "most likely to" do the deed. And to make things more fun -- they added some shots of tequila.

In the first two questions, the ladies all unambiguously agreed none of them would marry someone in Las Vegas and that Kylie is most likely to get injured while drunk. The makeup mogul even voted for herself and admitted she had three acrylic nails "glued on" at the time.

However, question No. 3 was quite the eye-opener, as Kylie revealed she is quite protective of risque snaps of herself.

"Who is most likely to have their nudes leaked?" Stassie, 22, asked the group and Kylie responded, "I don't send nudes...so."

Ultimately, Kylie and the girls all voted for Stassie, who joked she and Victoria, 27, have "taken nudes together."

When asked who they think would have a baby next, all four besties showed Yris, 29, and Kylie's paddles, as the two entrepreneurs are already mammas. "It has to be one of you because we're not done drinking yet," Victoria quipped.

The ladies were unanimous yet another time when the question arose of who is most likely to forgive a cheating partner.

"None of us," Stassie said and Kylie added, "Yeah, honestly. F--k that! Next question."

They were also all in agreement on who is the "perfect" kisser.

"We're all obviously delicious kissers, I've kissed all you guys!" Kylie admitted and Stassie added, "I know for facts!"

After the 25-question game concluded, Kylie, Stassie, Yris and Victoria celebrated with some shots.

Watch the full clip, above, to see more revelations from Kylie and her besties, including who was deemed most likely to win a twerk contest, who would get the whole gang into trouble and more!

