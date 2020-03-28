Lady Gaga's father asked the public to donate $50,000 to help pay his restaurant employees and social media exploded.

Joe Germanotta started a GoFundMe campaign on Friday to raise money to cover his staff's wages after his New York eatery, Joanne Trattoria, was shut down due to the spread of COVID-19. 30 workers were laid off.

"I'm doing the best I can but we had to close Joanne for the month. Our staff needs some help financial. Any help for our employees will be appreciated," Germanotta wrote in a since-deleted tweet, according to Newsweek.

The GoFundMe page reads, "As our doors remain closed longer than anticipated, our staff is finding it increasingly difficult to finance the daily necessities to keep them healthy, like groceries and insurance costs -- to say nothing of rent, utilities, and other recurring bills."

"Our goal of $50,000 would cover our typical payroll for approximately 2 weeks, and 100% of the profits would go to our hourly workers to provide those necessary items like food, childcare, and medical expenses."

While a thoughtful gesture, it's worth noting his daughter, Gaga, pulled in $39.5 million in 2019, according to Forbes, while her net worth hovers around $300 million thanks to album sales, tours and endorsements, according to CelebrityNetWorth.

Let's just say some followers on Twitter thought Gaga could pick up the check.

"Lady Gaga is worth hundred of millions of dollars AND is part owner in her family's restaurant. Yet her also wealthy father has just taken to Twitter to ask the public to help financially the workers they have stopped paying. What the f--k????" wrote Perez Hilton.

While another added a bit of political criticism into the mix, by posting, "I'm sure @ladygaga is more than capable of helping you out now that she isn't busy releasing her new album. Plus, if you stopped donating to @realDonaldTrump them you might be able to support your employees during this time."

Germanotta's public appeal comes after he told Fox Business earlier this month that Joanne Trattoria had seen a drop of 70% in business due to the pandemic, but that he planned on supporting his employees.

"These kids have been with me for eight years. They're kind of like my children at this point. I intend to keep them on some type of stipend to keep them going," he stated.

Meanwhile, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority is evicting Germanotta's other restaurant, Art Bird & Whiskey Bar, from Grand Central Terminal as he refused to pay $260,000 in rent and fees, claiming the homeless population was responsible for hurting business, according to The Wall Street Journal.

"The fact that Mr. Germanotta does not appreciate someone who is less fortunate having a cup of coffee near his business is not the problem of the people of the state of New York, who don't expect to have to subsidize his struggling business," MTA spokesman Tim Minton told the publication.

