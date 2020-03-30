Heather Locklear gave fans a rare look at herself -- and her roots! -- in a new update on Instagram.

Sharing a video from her coronavirus self-isolation with daughter Ava Sambora, the 58-year-old actress took a moment over the weekend to give thanks to a few people during this "challenging time right now."

After voicing her appreciation for first responders, doctors, nurses, EMT and anyone working right now -- including delivery people and bank tellers -- she then poked fun at her appearance as she pointed out how quarantine has affected her hair.

"I also want to let you all know that the '90s are back, Amanda Woodward's roots are alive and well," she said, referencing her iconic character on "Melrose Place." Of the look, she then added, "I think we should embrace it."

She ended the clip by thanking her mini-me daughter (who briefly turned the camera on herself) for being her "cinematographer" and her Maltese pooch Mister for being by her side during lockdown. "We will get through this by staying apart," she added.

While she often shares photos and videos of both Ava and Mister on Instagram, the last time Locklear shared anything of herself was way back in August 2019. That photo came just a couple weeks before she entered a mental health facility, following two arrests in 2018. After a 30-day program, she reportedly entered out-patient care.

