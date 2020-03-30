John Krasinski just brought some much needed positivity to the world amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The actor uploaded a 15-minute video to YouTube on Sunday night which he dubbed "Some Good News with John Krasinski," a faux newscast from his home in which he highlighted some uplifting stories from around the world during this trying time.

The video even included a video conference with his former Dunder-Mifflin boss, the one and only Steve Carell.

"For years now, I've been wondering, why is there not a news show dedicated entirely to good news?" asked Krasinski at the top of the clip, sharing how he reached out to his followers on Twitter to send him any "good news" -- "and boy did you deliver," he said.

"We are all going through an incredibly trying time, but through all the anxiety, through all the confusion, all the isolation and all the 'Tiger King,' somehow the human spirit still found a way to break through and blow us all away," he added, before shining the spotlight on a few very touching stories.

The videos showed how people are showing their appreciation for "health care heroes," celebrating anniversaries in lockdown and finding unique ways to demonstrate their love to those they may not be able to physically visit right now.

"On a personal note, this week also brought on a whole lotta good news because it marked 15 years since this haircut was born,"said John, before showing a photo of him as Jim Haplert. "That's right, it was the 15th anniversary of 'The Office.'" He then looped in Carell, as the two reminisced about their time on the beloved sitcom.

"I was a waiter when I got that job and after the pilot I went back to waiting tables because I was sure nothing was going to happen with it and we all kind of came into it with that vibe," said Krasinski. Added Steve, "It's such a happy surprise that after all these years people are still tuning in and finding it."

The two then shared some of their favorite memories and episodes, including the legendary dinner party episode and Jim dressing up as Dwight during one of their pranks. Steve also said he loved how supportive the cast was of each other sharing the spotlight, before John revealed just how tough it was to film Carell's final episode.

Of a reunion, Krasinski said he just hoped they "all get to reunite as people" soon, as Carell said it was "so great" just to see his former costar's face.

The video ended with John interviewing a 15-year-old girl who returned home from her last chemotherapy treatment to a parade of school mates ... all celebrating her while also social distancing.

He closed the episode asking viewers to remember "that no matter how tough life can get, there's always good in the world."

View Photos Instagram