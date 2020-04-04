News By TooFab Staff |
Twitter Reacts to Floyd Mayweather's Daughter Getting Arrested For Allegedly Stabbing Woman
Getty

"If she would have practiced her 6ft social distancing. She would have never been in that situation"

Social Media didn't take kindly to the news of Floyd Mayweather's daughter's arrest.

According to TMZ, Iyanna Mayweather, 19, was taken in by the Houston police around 1:30 in the morning on Saturday after allegedly stabbing NBA Youngboy's baby mother, Lapattra Lashai Jacobs.

Law enforcement sources told the news outlet that an argument occurred after Iyana said she was the rapper's fiance, told Lapattra to leave and the two women moved into the kitchen, where the prize fighter's offspring is said to have been holding two knives.

Lapattra told police she didn't feel the first knife wound, but said Iyanna had charged at her again with a second knife. The victim was reportedly laying on the floor when authorities arrived and she was taken to a local hospital. Her condition is not known.

"Thats what happens when you have a juvenile man as a father who is more obsessed with bragging about his money than raising his kids well," posted one follower who attempted to shift blame on the boxer.

Another made light of the situation, referring to the current social distancing mandates for the coronavirus pandemic.

"If she would have practiced her 6ft social distancing. She would have never been in that situation."

Iyanna told police Lapattra had pulled her hair outside of the home. She said she had never met the woman before, according to the police.

Iyanna and NBA Youngblood had previously dated, but in December, the rapper released a diss track called "Dirty Iyanna."

The daughter of the 43-year-old boxer and Melissa Brim was charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Check out more Twitter reactions below.

