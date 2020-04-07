Watch Female LAPD Officers Shoot Woman They Were Desperately Trying to Help

Body cam footage released by LAPD has shown how quickly a seemingly innocuous situation can turn into one of life-and-death.

The shocking video, unveiled on Monday night, revealed exactly what happened in the officer involved shooting that occurred on February 21 in South LA.

The two female officers were dispatched to 78th and South Hoover Street after receiving an unsettling call from a woman asking for an officer to come to an address, without providing any other details.

As police dispatchers sometimes receive calls from people in situations where they cannot talk, an address is all that's needed for a response, thus the two officers were sent to the scene.

There they found a woman sitting on a curb, who gave her name and age -- 28-year-old Dorothy -- but wouldn't confirm that she was the one who made the call, nor what was wrong.

WARNING: Graphic content

The officers gently try to coax answers from her as they continuously offer her help; they reassure her she is not in trouble and that she is in safe hands, but the woman remains eerily silent.

As they continue to search the area by flashlight, one of the officers catches sight of something shiny glinting from the woman's rear waistband, she asks her to stand up, and tries to help her to her feet.

But the woman becomes panicked and wrestles free of the officers, backing away. They repeatedly tell her to stop and calm down, but she pulls an eight inch blade from her waistband and begins advancing towards them.

They continue to tell her to stop, but she refuses, and is shot twice.

The distressing footage shows paramedics arriving and administering CPR on the blood-covered pavement, after finding a faint heartbeat, her arms still cuffed behind her back.

The first responders can be heard locating her bullet wounds in the stomach and leg; as they continue chest compressions; the body cam even captures the incredible moment she regains consciousness.

Dorothy Kolen was transported to hospital and survived her injuries. She was later booked for Assault with a Deadly Weapon on a police officer.

