Pauly D's "Awkward!" rallying cry was going through everyone's minds on repeat Thursday night on "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation," as Angelina Pivarnick and Zack "24" Carpinello came face to face for the first time since their major drama in Las Vegas.

Previously, Angelina accused Jenni "JWoww" Farley's boyfriend of getting too touchy while the group had a wild night out in Sin City. The situation exploded when Zack said Angelina kissed him, which -- aside from a threeway smooch with JWoww -- there's no proof of happening. Eventually, the two women squashed their beef and have been really getting along lately on the show.

On Thursday's new episode, "24" swung by the house to pick up Jenni and it was all kinds of cringe.

"I haven't seen 24 since Vegas. Me and Jenni, our beef is squashed at this point but this is still going to be very awkward," she said in a confessional, before telling herself, "Angelina shut up, don't say one word, be calm, be cool, be collective and it will be fine."

After he made his way into the house, Jenni ran upstairs to get Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, leaving 24 alone with Angelina and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi.

"Hi Angelina," he said to her, giving a smirk. She asked how he was doing, while Snooki said out loud what everyone in the room was thinking: "Awkward." The two then had a passive-aggressive smile-off until Jen returned with Mike, who had yet to meet Zack because he was in prison when they started dating.

Mike then grilled him on when they met -- Jenni's wedding to Roger -- how much he can bench, how good their sex is and what he does for a living. As 24 talked about wanting to continue wrestling professionally, he said he hoped to get Jenni involved too, setting off red flags in Angelina's head.

Earlier that day, both she and JWoww spoke to Angelina's psychic grandmother, who said Zack was no good and was only using Jenni for "publicity." In a confessional, Angelina said, "Ding, ding, ding, grandma is right again!"

In the end, Mike said he thought 24 was "nice" and "classy" and was happy to see Jenni happy. That's basically what Vinny Guadagnino said too, noting that "shit was weird" in Vegas, but if their costar is good with him, "then we are his fans" too.

As all this was happening, Pauly kept yelling "awkward" while Snooki said, "I want to die."

While the interaction ended without any major drama, a preview for next week showed it's all about to hit the fan again. The episode will revolve around the real-life social media war that erupted after the Vegas footage finally aired, with JWoww publicly slamming Angelina and breaking up with Zack after finally seeing what really went down.

