Lili Reinhart is sharing an update on her dog Milo's condition after a "horrifying" attack left him needing surgery.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, the "Riverdale" star said Milo is recovering and doing "surprisingly well" following his procedure.

"He's okay. He's home with me. He had surgery," Reinhart said after thanking her fans for support. "He had a big wound on his head so part of his head is shaved so he has a little puncture wound right here as well that's stitched up. He's a little timid. He's on pain meds to help because you can tell he's quite uncomfortable with the stitches."

The "Hustlers" actress went on to talk more about the attack, describing it as "traumatizing."

"I can honestly say it was the most terrifying thing I've ever experienced," Reinhart said. "I keep having flashbacks of that entire situation and how traumatizing it was for him and me. I mean I just I hope that he heals really well and he's not terrified of other dogs from now on we're probably going to have to work on that."

"He's doing surprisingly well and being a little extra cuddly right now which is really sweet," she concluded, "But I'm watching his every move and taking good care of him."

Reinhart's update came after she emotionally recounted the incident on Friday.

"This is weird for me and I'm not exactly sure why I'm doing it, but I guess for all the people out there that care about my little dog, Milo," she said through tears. "I was taking him out today to get some exercise. I had a mask and gloves on so don't start with me about that. He was attacked by another dog. It was pretty bad."

She added, "I had to rush him to the animal hospital, and he's there now getting surgery. He has a pretty deep wound on his neck. God, it was a very horrifying experience."

Reinhard first introduced Milo to her followers back in February. The adorable pup came from Furever Freed rescue in Vancouver, Canada, the city where "Riverdale" is filmed.

"This is my new baby. He has quickly become a great love of mine," she captioned an image of her with her dog. "Meet Milo ❤️ my rescue sweetheart from @fureverfreed 🐶"

In another sweet post, Reinhart shared a photo cuddling her furry friend, calling him her "real life very own tiny son."

Last month, Reinhart, who has spoken about her battles with anxiety, depression and body dysmorphia, opened up about how much her pet means to her.

"I am so grateful for Milo. I genuinely don't think I would get out of bed some days if it weren't for him," she tweeted. "Now I understand those bumper stickers that say 'who rescued who?'"

Get better soon, Milo!

