Lili Reinhart Says Luke Perry Visited Her in a Dream: 'I Hugged Him So Hard'

Lili Reinhart took to social media to reveal she had a dream about the late Luke Perry.

"I had a dream last night that I saw Luke -- and I hugged him so hard and cried into his shoulder, telling him how much we all miss him," the actress wrote on Wednesday of her "Riverdale" costar, who tragically died in March after suffering a massive stroke at the age of 52.

"Looking back on it this morning, I think his spirit was visiting me in my sleep, letting me know he's smiling brightly on the other side ✨," the 23-year-old star added on both Instagram and Twitter.

I had a dream last night that I saw Luke... and I hugged him so hard and cried into his shoulder, telling him how much we all miss him.



Looking back on it this morning, I think his spirit was visiting me in my sleep, letting me know he’s smiling brightly on the other side ✨ — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) February 19, 2020

Perry played the character of Fred Andrews, Archie's father, on the CW show, with Reinhart in the role of Betty Cooper.

As news of the "Beverly Hills" alum's passing spread, his former costars and coworkers shared their condolences online.

"I'm finding it hard to grasp that he will no longer be around to give long hugs and share his wisdom and kindness with all of us," Reinhart tweeted at the time. "I'm thinking of his family. His children. I pray for them to heal and find peace in this devastating loss."

Molly Ringwald, who played his estranged wife on "Riverdale," wrote, "My heart is broken. I will miss you so much Luke Perry. Sending all my love to your family."

The show's creator, Roberto Aguirre Sacasa, also tweeted: "So heartbroken about Luke. He was a father, brother, friend, and mentor. Each night before he had to shoot a scene, he'd call me and we'd talk about...everything. I will miss those calls. And my heart goes out to all his family and friends."

I’m finding it hard to grasp that he will no longer be around to give long hugs and share his wisdom and kindness with all of us.



I’m thinking of his family. His children.



I pray for them to heal and find peace in this devastating loss. — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) March 4, 2019

"He was surrounded by his children, Jack and Sophie, fianceé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, stepfather Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder and other close family and friends," Perry's rep, Arnold Robinson, said in a statement at the time.

Perry was featured in this year's Oscar-nominated movie "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," which would be his final film role. Fans were upset that he was not included in the 2020 Oscars' In Memoriam tribute. The Academy explained his absence in a statement.

"The Academy receives hundreds of requests to include loved ones and industry colleagues in the Oscars In Memoriam segment. An executive committee representing every branch considers the list and makes selections for the telecast based on limited available time," read the release. "All the submissions are included on Oscar.com and will remain on the site throughout the year."

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

Best Celebrity Instas of the Week Instagram