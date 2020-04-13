Gavin Rossdale's still adjusting to the new normal as everyone self-isolates during the coronavirus pandemic and is struggling with what that means when it comes to time with his three sons.

The Bush frontman and ex-wife Gwen Stefani share custody of three boys; Kingston, 13, Zuma, 11 and Apollo, 6. They've still been splitting time during lockdown, but it hasn't been easy.

"I did the first two weeks with them, then they went to Oklahoma. They're on a 10,000 acre ranch," Rossdale revealed in an interview on Friday with Trunk Nation on SiriusXM, referring to Gwen's boyfriend Blake Shelton's Oklahoma home.

"It's okay for now and that is a real big dilemma for parents with split custody," he continued. "You're more mindful of like, I know who's around me — no one. And I know who's bringing me the corona — no one is."

"But, you send your kids out to someone else and they come back to you, and now you're prone to whoever they're with," he added. "It's a tricky one for all divorced parents."

Calling it an "unusual dilemma" for anyone in the same boat, Rossdale said it was "really hard" to be away from his boys for this long.

"I miss them and they should be back. I haven't had them for 10 days, 11 days and that's a long time," he continued. "Normally I have them every 5 days. At first it was like, cool, you can be super selfish, play that guitar more. But now, I'm like, I kind of prefer it when they're around, actually."

He added that they've been doing "a lot of FaceTiming" while the kids are with their mom -- and has found himself "in my kids' pockets a lot" thanks to a few butt dials.

