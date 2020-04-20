Kelly Ripa is getting creative when it comes to maintaining her hair during quarantine.

On Monday's at-home edition of "Live with Kelly and Ryan," the talk show host, 49, recalled how she gave herself a haircut since salons have been closed amid the coronavirus pandemic. Since she doesn't own haircutting shears, she utilized what she had in her house.

"I'm not going to lie, I cut my own hair," she recalled while sitting alongside her husband, Mark Consuelos, 49, who was filling in for Ryan Seacrest. "I used kitchen scissors, we obviously don't have haircutting scissors. I cut my own hair."

Ripa explained that she decided against some fringe, knowing that Consuelos would have intervened.

"I didn't cut bangs, because that's..." she began before her husband cut her off, "I would have stopped you."

"They are the kind of scissors you cut fabric with!" the "Riverdale" star recalled. "I didn't say anything, but I was ready to jump in case you went across the bang."

Ripa also spoke about how she's keeping her gray hair at bay -- something she's been sharing with her followers through weekly "#RootWatch" posts on her Instagram Story.

"Anybody that follows me on Instagram knows that [my hair] is sprayed," she said, showing the Skype camera. "And you can kind of see it forcing. It wants to show you. It wants you to see the reality. There, I did it."

"Since I met you, you told me that you're gray," Consuelos replied. "And I gotta tell you, I see you in the morning and I think it looks beautiful. I like it. I'm looking forward to when it's just completely gray."

"Which is probably by the end of the week," Ripa joked in reply.

As for Consuelos, he's also been getting creative with his hair during quarantine and has grown a mustache. Though Ripa said she's a fan of her husband's new facial hair -- which she described as having its "own ecosystem" -- their three kids Michael, 22, Lola, 18, and Joaquin, 17, apparently aren't into it.

"They say I look like an aging porn star," Consuelos explained, adding, "You know my dad had a mustache. And he still does. Growing up, I think he shaved it once and my mom made him grow it back. Because he had a lot of space between his nose and his top lip."

"I can take it or leave it, I like it both ways," Ripa replied.

