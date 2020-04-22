Jimmy Kimmel recruited Tom Holland to help with an amazing birthday surprise for his 3-year-old son -- and Spider-Man superfan -- Billy.

The Marvel star was a guest on Kimmel's late night show on Tuesday, when Jimmy asked him for a special request following their interview.

"I have a favor to ask of you and that's this: My son Billy turns 3 years old today. We watch both of your Spider-Man movies over and over again," he began. "We promised him the real Spider-Man would come to his party. We were just going to hire a guy in a suit, but now nobody's coming to his party, his party is just us and I was wondering if you'll say hello to him."

Despite Jimmy saying he couldn't promise Billy would "register" the surprise, Tom agreed and put on his makeshift mask and sleeveless, red Spidey hoodie as Kimmel grabbed both of his kids. While Billy wasn't too talkative, Jimmy's daughter Jane more than made up for it.

"Who did I say was going to come to your birthday party?" Jimmy asked Billy. "Spidey!" Jane replied, as Holland popped up on the screen. When he took off his mask, Jane exclaimed, "That is Peter Parker!"

"Hey Billy, my name's Peter Parker, I live in Queens, New York. Where do you live?" asked Tom, as a shy Billy nestled his head into his father's chest. "We live in California," said Jane.

"Jane, what did you say about Peter Parker's face? It's cute," Jimmy said, "She said you have a cute face." As she shot him a dirty look, Kimmel said, "Are you mad at me for saying that? He likes it, it's nice!"

The segment ended with everyone singing Billy a "Happy Birthday," as he blew out the candle on his cake.

During the earlier interview, Holland explained he's been spending quarantine in London with three of his friends. "We've been together now for about a month ... we're drunk all the time," he joked, saying they're "lucky enough" to have some outdoor space and have been "doing fine" so far.

Holland also revealed Ryan Reynolds sent him some of his Aviation Gin, with a note calling it "some friendly neighborhood Spider-Gin."

He said he has no idea when the next Spidey movie will shoot, as he was supposed to work on "Uncharted" first, but production was shut down after one day of filming due to COVID-19 fears. "Not sure which will shoot first," he added, "Both movies are being made and they're both really strong and the scripts are fantastic."

Holland was on the show to also promote his charity, The Brothers Trust, which is raising funds for the health crisis and organizing game nights to pass the time. See more at the official website.