Leslie Jordan Says Lady Gaga Mounted Him While 'Howling at the Moon' for American Horror Story

"I just laid there and thought, 'How do I get myself into these situations?' Yikes!"

Leslie Jordan is the gift that keeps on giving, as he captivates his "fellow hunker-downers" with hilarious anecdotes on Instagram during his self-isolation.

On Saturday, he posted an edition of "Pillow Talk," where he recalled a story about filming "American Horror Story: Roanoke" with Lady Gaga that is one for the ages, beginning with his first impression of the pop star.

"I can tell when I meet you, within three minutes, how you were raised," he started. "When I met Lady Gaga on the 'American Horror' set -- beautifully brought up. 'Please, thank you.' Lovely girl."

She even asked the "Will & Grace" vet to call her Stefani.

In the two-part recollection separated by a sneeze, Leslie -- who played psychic Cricket Marlowethen -- set up the scenario with Lady Gaga -- who dug in as the witch Scathach.

"We had a scene where she was gonna blow fairy dust in my face, and then knock me down, and blind me, chase me, and then roll me over, kick me," he explained. "And then she was supposed to squat down on me and cut me with a knife."

But before the camera rolled, Lady Gaga revealed to Leslie the secret to her acting method.

"She took me in the woods right before we shot, and she said, 'You know, I tend to sexualize all my acting partners,'" he recalled with a look only Leslie could offer.

"I thought, 'Where’s this going?' he coyly mused. "Well honey, she kicked me, rolled me over, and got down on me and started riding me, howling at the moon"

"I didn't know what I was supposed to do! I just laid there and thought, 'How do I get myself into these situations?' Yikes'"

Check out the sidesplitting tale above!

