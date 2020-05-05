Jessica Simpson Responds to Former Vogue Staffer After Being 'Body Shamed'

Getty

"To be shamed by another woman for having boobs in 2020 is nauseating."

Jessica Simpson has hit back at a former Vogue staffer, claiming they "body shamed" her over the revealing gown she wore to the 2007 Met Gala.

On Tuesday, the pop star called out Sally Singer, a former Vogue creative digital director, after she wrote that Simpson's breasts "maybe fell out" of her plunging Roberto Cavalli dress at the glamorous event back in 2007.

As part of the Vogue special piece titled, "Only at the Met: An Oral History of the World’s Most Glamorous Gala," Singer recalled an exchange between Simpson and her then-boyfriend John Mayer that she claims to have witnessed at dinner.

"One year Jessica Simpson was there with John Mayer," Singer wrote. "Her breasts maybe fell out of her dress on the red carpet...and then at dinner it was suddenly like, 'Whoa, Jessica Simpson's breasts are across from me at the dinner table and they are on a platter and I'm looking at them.' And John Mayer was putting his hands on them at the dinner table. He kind of reached down and I just remember thinking, 'Oh, celebrities, feel free to play here. That's what's going on.'"

In response, Simpson addressed Singer's account of the evening 13 years ago on Instagram, calling her story "inaccurate" and "nauseating."

Sharing a pic of a framed black-and-white photo of Sophia Loren and Jayne Mansfield, the singer wrote, "Feeling a little like Jayne Mansfield after reading this (inaccurate!) oral history of the #MetBall where I am body shamed by #SallySinger. 😜"

"But in all seriousness I have persevered through shaming my own body and internalizing the world’s opinions about it for my entire adult life," Simpson continued. "To read this much anticipated article about the classiest fashion event there is and have to be shamed by another woman for having boobs in 2020 is nauseating."

Several fans shared their support for Simpson in the comments section.

"I would chalk it up to complete jealousy," a user wrote, while another added, "Wow. She definitely could've left that 'story' out. Unnecessary and mean...Keep being you."

"U go girl don’t let anyone tell you how u should look u are perfect," another added.

"I was looking forward to reading the article, disappointed to hear about this. You are amazing any shape or size! ❤️" another fan commented.

Later on Tuesday, Vogue issued a statement, apologizing to Simpson for the article.

"We are sorry that Jessica felt body-shamed by the anecdote in our Met piece," the statement read, per E! Online. "That was never our intent, but we understand her reaction and we apologize for including it."