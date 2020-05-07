Ariel Winter Accidentally Threw Tip of Her Thumb Away After Slicing It Off in Kitchen

YouTube

"I accidentally threw it away and we had to go get it," Winter recalled. "I didn't know the tip of my finger was in this little plastic bag."

It's safe to say Ariel Winter's attempt to cook some Greek food in the kitchen didn't go as planned.

Speaking with Access Wednesday, the "Modern Family" star, 22, revealed she accidentally sliced off the tip of her thumb while trying out a new recipe in the kitchen. According to Winter, she "bled so much" that she had to go to the hospital.

"I had chopped four onions just before I chopped this one thing. Chopped four onions and it was great -- I just got new knives too," she began, before showing her bandaged thumb to the camera. "So I went to chop a peeled tomato and sliced the top part of my thumb off on a peeled tomato."

Winter said she and her boyfriend Luke Benward were having a conversation and didn't realize what had happened at first.

"I was so shocked," she explained. "It was more like I was hyperventilating. I was like I should be crying but I just can't believe it."

"I apparently sliced an artery or something like that. I bled so much [that] we had to go to the hospital," Winter recalled, adding that her boyfriend grabbed the tip of her finger before they went to the ER. "[We] went to the hospital and he gave it to the nurse."

The actress then said the nurse gave her the tip of her thumb in a plastic bag, but didn't tell her it was in the bag.

"I accidentally threw it away and we had to go get it," Winter admitted with a laugh. "It's definitely very funny now. I didn't know the tip of my finger was in this little plastic bag."

Despite the injury, Winter seemed to have a great sense of humor about the whole thing. However, on a more serious note, the young star pointed out that her trip to the hospital doesn't even compare to those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

"It definitely hurt and wasn't fun, it was like a good portion of it," she explained. "Obviously I was bleeding a lot but again it's my thumb."

"Like so many people are in [the hospital] for so much worse and I was like, you know, I was perfectly fine," she said, adding that she was advised to get a tetanus shot. "I sliced my thumb off and it's sad. I'll have a mildly sad-looking thumb, but it’ll be okay."

Winter concluded, "During all this, this is the least of anyone's worries at all."

Watch Winter recall the story in the clip, above!

