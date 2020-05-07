Axl Rose Welcomes Steven Mnuchin to The Jungle in Epic Twitter Feud

Getty

Things got a little more strange in these strange times, as a feud exploded on Wednesday night that no one saw coming.

Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin went head-to-head on Twitter after the lead singer called out the investment banker by posting, "It's official! Whatever anyone may have previously thought of Steve Mnuchin he's officially an asshole."

Although initially there was no context for what prompted Rose's outburst, Mnuchin fired back anyway.

"What have you done for the country lately?" he tweeted, adding an emoji of the flag of Liberia.

After Twitter took Mnuchin to task for using the wrong flag -- the American flag has 50 stars, Liberia's has one -- the post was deleted and replaced with the same question and the correct flag.

Rose, however, caught the gaff, and went in hard.

"My bad I didn't get we're hoping 2 emulate Liberia's economic model," the "Paradise City" singer began. "But on the real unlike this admin I'm not responsible for 70k+ deaths n’ unlike u I don't hold a fed gov position of responsibility 2 the American people n' go on TV tellin them 2 travel the US during a pandemic."

What have you done for the country lately? 🇺🇸 — Steven Mnuchin (@stevenmnuchin1) May 7, 2020 @stevenmnuchin1

My bad I didn’t get we’re hoping 2 emulate Liberia’s economic model but on the real unlike this admin I’m not responsible for 70k+ deaths n’ unlike u I don’t hold a fed gov position of responsibility 2 the American people n’ go on TV tellin them 2 travel the US during a pandemic. — Axl Rose (@axlrose) May 7, 2020 @axlrose

Rose appeared to be referencing Mnuchin's appearance Monday on Fox Business News, where he said it was too early to tell when international air travel will resume during the pandemic, but he did encourage domestic travel.

"This is a great time for people to explore America," he said. "A lot of people haven't seen many parts of America. I wish I could get back on the road soon."

Many Twitter followers were quick to back up the musician, as one wrote, "Imagine being this guy and thinking you're better at anything than Axl Rose. Tragic," as another posted, "911? I just witnessed a f--king murder."

There were plenty of folks who took Mnuchin's side, as a follower shared, "Axl Rose, world renowned financial expert weighs in on coronavirus relief efforts," and another wrote, "Just stick to singing really bad and showing up late."

Although the unlikely feud entertained many, one person was over it entirely.

Keep reading for more Twitter reactions to the second best feud of 2020, next to Bravolebrity Jeff Lewis and rapper Machine Gun Kelly.

