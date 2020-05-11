Benji Madden Pens Tribute to 'Force of Nature' Cameron Diaz on First Mother's Day as Parents

Getty

The couple welcomed daughter Raddix earlier this year.

Benji Madden shared a heartfelt message to wife Cameron Diaz on Sunday, the couple's first Mother's Day since announcing the birth of their daughter in January.

In a rare post about his other half, the Good Charlotte rocker said the holiday was a very "special day for us this year," following their new arrival.

"Best Wishes for All the Mother’s, we’re all lucky to have you, he began. "It's special day for us this year, Forever grateful to my wife for making me a Father, and taking such good care of us everyday. Best Mom and Wife and Friend. "

Calling Diaz "a force of nature," he showed appreciation for how to wakes up "extra early to take care of everyone" -- including him, daughter Raddix and their army of pets -- and doing "all the research and reading to make sure we try our best to be good parents for our daughter."

"6 years together just get more meaningful and true love each day," he continued. "What a blessing. For me, I think wise to remind ourselves everyday, when we have a rare special person like this in our life, not to be the foolish person who takes it for granted. Fact is, No matter what happens at work, or what the world thinks/says, Cherish the Mothers and you can't lose. Everything else you'll be able to figure out."

He concluded his post by saying, "Happy home is worth more than Gold. Thank G-D for Moms" and closing out with a ton of emojis.

His message comes as Diaz has been returning a bit to the spotlight during coronavirus quarantine.

Utilizing social media, Diaz shared her first selfie since 2016 on Instagram, before participating in a couple of Instagram Lives. In one Instagram Live conversation, Diaz spoke about life in lockdown, her relationship with sister-in-law Nicole Richie, her favorite television shows and more. Check it out here.

She also took part in stuntwoman Zoe Bell's Boss Bitch Fight Challenge, in which she, a number of Hollywood stuntwomen and A-list actresses all filmed a choreographed fight video from each of their respective homes.