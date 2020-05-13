Watch Brendon Urie and Jimmy Fallon's Quarantine Remix of Under Pressure

YouTube

The Roots got creative for their performance by playing instruments found at home.

If you're feeling "the terror of knowing what the world is about," don't fret because Jimmy Fallon is here to brighten your day.

Since Fallon, Urie and The Roots have been isolating in their homes amid the coronavirus pandemic, they got creative for their performance by playing instruments found at home.

Questlove, who usually rocks the drums on the late-night show, resorted to using a butter knife, pot lid, bottle, bowl, and a wine glass, while Black Thought played the drums with a spatula on a toaster. Dave Guy proved you can really find anything in your house to make music as he used a frisbee to hit some beats.

Fallon and Urie led with the vocals, with the Panic! at the Disco frontman showing off his incredible Grammy-winning pipes. Overall, the group absolutely nailed it -- and we'd like to see an encore.

Watch the full performance, above!

