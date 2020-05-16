The Flash Star Logan Williams Died Age 16 From Fentanyl Overdose, Mom Reveals

Instagram

"His death is not going to be in vain."

"The Flash" star Logan Williams died at the age of 16 from a fentanyl overdose, his mother announced on Friday.

In an interview with The New York Post, Marlyse Williams revealed that preliminary toxicology reports indicate her son's cause of death was from the drug overdose, after he fought an opioid addiction for three years.

The actor, who played a young Barry Allen on the first two seasons of the CW show, died suddenly on April 2.

Marlyse said she hopes sharing the news will raise awareness to the deadly opioid epidemic and help others struggling with addiction.

"His death is not going to be in vain," she told the outlet. "He's going to help a lot of people down the road."

Marylse discovered Logan was using marijuana at age 13, then she said he progressed to harder drugs, but she wasn't sure when fentanyl came into the picture.

Logan "was in complete denial because he was so ashamed," she confessed.

Over the next three years, Marlyse helped Logan enter two different rehabilitation centers. Before his death, he was living in a group home.

"I did everything humanly possible -- everything a mother could do," she told the outlet. "I did everything but handcuff him to me to try to keep him safe."

The family had kept his addiction "under wraps" as Logan wanted to continue a career in entertainment.

"Logan was always hoping to get back into acting, music or whatever future he wanted," she said. "We didn't want people to know because of the judgment, because of the embarrassment, because of the criticism. We wanted it to go away."

Just four days after Logan told his mom he was going to get clean at a family dinner, he passed away.

"I just know the last thing we said to each other was, 'I love you,'" she revealed.

Marylse said she can sympathize with Melissa Etheridge, who announced her 21-year-old son, Beckett, died of an opioid overdose earlier this week.

"My heart breaks for her because I know the initial devastation of knowing your beautiful boy is gone. Unfortunately, I can relate," she said.

"We are in this horrible club. A club you don't want to be a member of."

Marylse hopes to "create a legacy out of this tragedy," while she keeps his memory alive at home.

"Every night I put a candle by the window. I just want Logan to know that he's always welcome to come back home," she explained. "Sounds so silly, but when he was alive I'd always leave the light on [for] if he'd come home. I leave the light on so he knows I'm here for him."

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.