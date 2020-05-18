Ryan Seacrest's Rep Shuts Down Speculation He Had a Stroke During American Idol Finale

ABC

"Is @RyanSeacrest okay?" tweeted one worried viewer.

No, Ryan Seacrest did not have a stroke, so says his rep.

The TV host's rep issued a statement on Monday after "American Idol" viewers were concerned about his appearance and speech during Sunday's season finale. The concern was only intensified after Seacrest wasn't on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" this morning, with Kelly Ripa's husband Mark Consuelos stepping in as substitute.

"Ryan did not have any kind of stroke last night. Like many people right now, Ryan is adjusting to the new normal and finding work-home balance, with the added stress of having to put on live shows from home," said his publicist, via PEOPLE.

"Between 'Live with Kelly and Ryan,' 'American Idol,' 'On Air with Ryan Seacrest,' and the 'Disney Family Singalong' specials, he has been juggling three-four on-air jobs over the last few weeks and he's in need of rest," the statement continued. "So today he took a well-deserved day off."

One clip in particular from Sunday's finale blew up on Twitter, as one of his eyes appeared larger than the other and his speech was slightly slurred.

Is @RyanSeacrest okay? Not making light of this. He went from normal to his speech being off and his eye shutting halfway. #ryanseacrest #AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/9LCKTLjxpe — drak31221 (@drak31221) May 18, 2020 @drak31221

98% sure ryan seacrest had a stroke on live TV last night. he’s not on live with kelly this morning, either, which is...concerning pic.twitter.com/3j9R2bMbfm — kim windyka (@kimlw) May 18, 2020 @kimlw

So like... I’m not a doctor and I don’t play one on TV but did Ryan Seacrest have a stroke on national TV tonight? #AmericanIdol #AnericanIdolFinale pic.twitter.com/SuuOMlv0yS — Whitney Spears (@WhitneyDuhrkopf) May 18, 2020 @WhitneyDuhrkopf

Watching #AmericanIdol finale and I think Ryan Seacrest just had a stroke. No kidding. — CUBS PLEASE PLAY IN 2020 🙏 (@CubsIn16) May 18, 2020 @CubsIn16

Is ryan seacrest having a stroke yes i am watching the season finale of American Idol by choice im high brow low brow ever heard of it — Chris Murphy (@christress) May 18, 2020 @christress