Ruby Rose Quits Batwoman, Titular Role to Be Recast for Season 2

No reason was given in Rose's shocking announcement.

Batwoman will look a little different when it returns for Season 2, because star Ruby Rose just quit the show.

The actress, who played the titular superhero for the first season of the CW series, confirmed the news in a statement on Tuesday.

“I have made the very difficult decision to not return to Batwoman next season. This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles," she began.

"I am beyond appreciative to Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Caroline Dries for not only giving me this incredible opportunity, but for welcoming me into the DC universe they have so beautifully created," she continued. "Thank you Peter Roth and Mark Pedowitz and the teams at Warner Bros. and The CW who put so much into the show and always believed in me. Thank you to everyone who made season one a success — I am truly grateful."

In a separate statement, the studio, network and producers promised they'll be casting "a new lead actress and member of the LGBTQ community, in the coming months."

They also thanked Rose "for her contributions to the success of our first season" and wished her the best.

"Batwoman," like the rest of The CW's new season, won't launch until January 2021 thanks to the coronavirus pandemic shutting down production.

"Season two kicks off with a major game-changer that will alter Gotham and The Bat Team forever," a press release issued last week announced.