Video Shows Woman Fall 3 Stories After Climbing Fire Escape With 'Knife'

Facebook

She bounced off the second floor fire escape before plummeting to the concrete.

A woman was captured on video falling three stories off a fire escape after a confrontation with a man who police believe was involved in another violent incident hours later, resulting in a homicide.

On Sunday, Erica Morel, 35, was attempting to break into the apartment of Dwayne Murray, 29, after she was feuding with his girlfriend over "money and drugs," police said.

Waiting for your permission to load the Facebook Video.

When Murray wouldn't let Morel in, she climbed "the fire escape with a knife," a source told The New York Post.

"She's banging on the window, causing it to break. Dwayne came to the window, she backed away, lost her footing and fell," the insider added.

In a 15-second disturbing clip posted to Facebook, Morel is seen hitting the fire escape railing on the floor below her before landing on the sidewalk. She was taken to a local hospital and was eventually reported in stable condition, per police.

After the incident, according to police, witnesses began "threatening (Murray) and accusing him of pushing Erica out the window."

One of the accusers was Curtis Nicholas, 37, a member of the Gorilla Stone Gang, a subset of the Bloods, according to police.

Surveillance video allegedly captured Nicholas arguing with Murray in front of the apartment and later shows Murray as he "enters the building and returns with the knife, chases the victim and assaults him," a source told the NYP. Nicolas was found stabbed to death seven hours after Morel fell from the fire escape.

"The cops who had been their earlier for the woman out the window had come back, and when they saw the video, they knew it was Dwayne Murray," the NYP source claimed.

Murray was arrested and charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon, police said.