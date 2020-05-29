Kylie Jenner Says She Fears for Stormi as She Speaks Out on George Floyd's Death

Instagram

"I'll never personally experience the pain and fear that many black people around the country go through every day"

Kylie Jenner expressed fear for daughter Stormi's future, as she spoke out about George Floyd's death and the culture of racism taking over the country on Instagram.

Sharing a quote from Martin Luther King Jr. to her page reading, "There comes a time where silence is betrayal," Jenner addressed the "murder" of Floyd, who died after police officer Derek Chauvin pinned Floyd's neck to the ground with his knee.

"Since watching the most devastating and completely heartbreaking video showing the murder of George Floyd earlier this week I haven't been able to get his face and his words out of my mind," she wrote, referring to Floyd's pleas of "I can't breathe."

"I'll never personally experience the pain and fear that many black people around the country go through every day but I know nobody should have to live in fear and nobody deserves a death like George Floyd and too many others," she continued. "Speaking up is long overdue for the rest of us. We're currently dealing with two horrific pandemics in our country, and we can't sit back and ignore the fact that racism is one of them."

Speaking of daughter Stormi, who she shares with Travis Scott, she wrote, "I fear for my daughter and I hope for a better future for her."

"My heart breaks for George Floyd's family and friends," Jenner concluded. "Don't let his name be forgotten. keep sharing, keep watching, keep speaking out, because it's the only way we can come together to help bring this much needed change and awareness. Rest In Peace, George Floyd."

Kourtney Kardashian, meanwhile, shared the same MLK quote to her Instagram Stories. She added, "I think sometimes we are quiet because we may not know the most perfect thing to say when we want to speak up, or the images in the video and this man's voice crying out for his mama in his last breaths may be too painful that we need to distract and don't speak up, but we all need to use our voices."

Khloe Kardashian also posted an edited TIME magazine about protests, simply adding, "This is America."