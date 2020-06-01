Sharon Stone Makes Video on How to Create a Riot Safe Room

Instagram

"Don't be overreactive this will come and go like all things do."

Among the posts Sharon Stone shared in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, the actress also made a bizarre video about creating a safe room.

On Monday, the 62-year-old took to Instagram to share the instructional while also, quite ironically, urging her fans not to be "overreactive".

"Hello people. Okay, so we're in the middle of a riot," Stone began in the clip. "And if you are anywhere where you feel unsafe in your home, this is what I want you to do. We're going to make a safe room for you. Probably the safest bet that you have might be your bathroom because you have maybe the least windows or you're the most tucked in there. And if that's the case, the least windows and the place that you could lock yourself in the most."

"If it is your bathroom, you want to put some blankets and pillows in the tub in case you're going to need to sleep there," she continued. "If you feel like you might get broken into or you have nowhere else to go, especially if you're trying to self-quarantine and you want to take a cooler, you want to put water in there and a few, you know, non-perishable things that you can eat, some fruit or some protein bars and you want to put your cell phone or your computer chargers in there and your computer, your extra cell phone."

Stone also suggested boarding up windows in your safe room if you are able to.

"If you're in a rioting area or an area that is locking down because they fear for rioting. So this is what you do," she explained. "You make a safe place for yourself. Don't panic. And if you think you're going to panic, take any panic medications or anything that you would like to have in there and just have that place prepared for you or you and your family. Okay. All right."

"And stay safe," she concluded. "Don't be overreactive this will come and go like all things do. Okay. Alright."

"Stay calm and carry on♥️" Stone captioned the video. "Make a safe room here's how 👍🏻💪🏻".

She also shared the video below just prior to her instructional.

Stone's post comes amid the ongoing protests across the country over the killing of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man who died after a white police officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Video captured Derek Chauvin with his knee on Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes during Floyd's arrest for allegedly passing a counterfeit $20 bill. Floyd was unresponsive when paramedics arrived and was later pronounced dead.

Chauvin was arrested on Friday and faces 3rd-degree murder and manslaughter charges. He and three other officers were fired in connection with Floyd's death.