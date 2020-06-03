Heather Morris Says Lea Michele Was 'Unpleasant' to Work With on 'Glee'

Everett Collection

Although she found Michele unprofessional, it appears she doesn't believe her former costar is a racist.

Another one of Lea Michele's "Glee" costars just called her out for her behavior on set.

Heather Morris, who played cheerleader Brittany S. Pierce on the Fox series, chimed in Wednesday on the ongoing controversy. Michele first came under fire by Samantha Ware, who said the actress made her life on the show "a living hell." The claim was supported by a handful of their former costars.

"Let me be very clear, Hate is a disease in America that we are trying to cure, so I would never wish for hate to be spread to anyone else," Morris began on Twitter. "With that said, was she unpleasant to work with? Very much so; for Lea to treat others with the disrespect that she did for as long as she did, I believe she SHOULD be called out."

Morris then got a little introspective, saying she too -- and anyone else who witnessed what allegedly happened -- should also be to blame. "It's also on us because to allow it to go on for so long without speaking out is something else we're learning along with the rest of society," she continued.

"But, at the current moment it's implied that she is a racist and although I cannot comment on her beliefs, I think we're assuming, and you know what happens when we all assume..." Morris concluded.

In Ware's original post, she took issue with Lea sharing support of the Black Lives Matter movement on Twitter due to her own past interactions with her.

"Remember when you made my first television gig a living hell?" she wrote on Monday night in response to Michele's tweet. "I believe you told everyone that if [you] had the opportunity you would 'shit in my wig!' amongst [sic] traumatic microaggressions that made me question a career in Hollywood."

In a long post on Wednesday -- in which she never mentioned Ware by name -- Michele said she did not remember the incident her costar brought up. Saying she has "never judged others by their background or color of their skin," Lea also said she "[apologized] for my behavior and for any pain which I have caused."

While she did say she was "sorry" throughout the post, she also talked a lot about how her behavior was "perceived" by others -- something which caused more backlash among fans.

Alex Newell, Amber Riley and Melissa Benoist -- who either liked, retweeted or affirmatively responded to Ware's initial post -- have yet to react to Michele's apology.

Since the backlash, HelloFresh confirmed they ended their partnership with the actress.