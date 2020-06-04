Wolverine Trends After Old Man Chases Protester with Insane Weapon in Wild Video

Twitter

That protester nearly became an ex-man.

Wolverine was trending on Twitter on Wednesday — and the reason was neither super or heroic.

A group of protesters fled for their lives when an elderly man jumped from his vehicle with a crazy four-bladed weapon strapped to his arm that would have made the Marvel mutant blush.

The altercation occurred in Queens in New York, as a group of young protesters were gathered on the Clintonville Street overpass in Whitestone, according to the Gothamist.

WTF?! dude jumped out of his car with a Freddy Krueger hand to attack protesters pic.twitter.com/YqjhUU8EOA — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) June 3, 2020 @jason_howerton

While the videos do not show what happened in the immediate lead-up, the man can be heard accusing the protesters of throwing things at his car; however witnesses claim the youngsters were protesting peacefully.

Cellphone video shows the man shouting at one young woman "You're in the wrong neighborhood, bitch", to which she replies "F--k you!"

With that, he immediately pulls a U-turn and speeds back towards the protesters, as they worriedly tell each other to call the police.

Slamming on the brakes, he then leaps out of the car and runs after one of the men shouting "you wanna throw shit at my car?"; with the terrifying bladed weapon strapped to his arm.

After threatening them, witnesses claim the man jumped back into his car and tried to ram through the crowd.

right now this man in Whitestone New York was threatening people with a sword/multiple blades and then drove right through them ..... someone find out who he is right now pic.twitter.com/BrHcZGRWMr — moo (@lambomursy) June 2, 2020 @lambomursy

"kids [were] just calmly protesting by just placing signs and posters, all of the sudden the guy started insulting them and the kids just started talking back defending their beliefs," one witness told the site.

"He literally made a crazy U-turn, parked in front of them and started chasing them with his 4 knife weapon. After that, he got back into his car and GOT ON the sidewalk, stepped on the gas pedal and started chasing those kids with the intent of running them over. Then he just got away."

Police said they were aware of the incident and were investigating, though no arrests have yet been made.