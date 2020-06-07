Lil Nas X, Seth Rogen and More Fire Back After Tucker Carlson Says They're Inciting Riots with Donations

Getty

The Fox News pundit called out Hollywood elite for donating to bailout funds to help those arrested during nationwide Black Lives Matter protests in the wake of George Floyd's murder while in police custody.

Outside of "SNL" parodies, much of what Tucker Carlson says on his Fox News show doesn't seem to resonate much in Hollywood, but when he started calling out stars by name on Friday, saying their actions during the Black Lives Matter protests "incite riots" -- well, it was time to react.

Carlson has built his brand on inflammatory and controversial remarks, and his right-leaning politics have always put him at odds with the famously liberal Hollywood elite, but being effectively blamed for the more violent protests in the wake of George Floyd's killing was simply too much for them.

The Fox News pundit's comments came on the eve of the second weekend in a row of protests -- that have been violent at times -- in the wake of Floyd's murder under the knee of a former Minneapolis police officer.

That officer, and three others in attendance at his arrest for an alleged fake $20 bill, have been terminated and arrested in charges ranging from 2nd-degree murder and manslaughter to aiding and abetting in that murder.

According to Carlson, celebrity donations to bailout funds for protesters are only fueling the ongoing unrest. He went so far as to share a list of actors, musicians and athletes who have done just that.

He also mentioned "cynical, soulless, craven corporations like Pepsi, Intel and AirBnB," saying that their donations to similar causes like the NAACP and Black Lives Matter organizations are also "funding this chaos."

Carlson seemed to go in particularly hard on Lil Nas X, saying, "Imagine if he had used those followers instead to help small businesses destroyed by the riots he helped incite."

Almost immediately, Lil Nas X reacted to this via his Twitter feed, calling Carlson a "liar." He even added a little burn to his retort by simply referring to Carlson as "this man."

this man just lied and told millions of people on national television that i was inciting riots. you can’t make this up. https://t.co/RVbs6oPx9w — nope (@LilNasX) June 6, 2020 @LilNasX

Ahh my fellow “Domestic terrorists”. Fuck Fox News. — h (@halsey) June 6, 2020 @halsey

A couple of the other names from the list jumped to his defense, with Seth Rogen saying simply, 'F--k this pasty asshole,' and Halsey commiserating with her "fellow 'Domestic terrorists.'"

Meanwhile, Oswalt said he learned about being a part of Carlson's list from his mother, who hilariously told him he was "a good boy (I always knew)" for being so honored.

Got this e-mail from my mom when she heard about Tucker Carlson doing his celebrity roll-call bullshit on his show. I love her. pic.twitter.com/uF0zGAt60l — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) June 6, 2020 @pattonoswalt

Got a story or tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.