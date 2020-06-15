Hannah Brown Rescues Man While White Water Rafting

Instagram

"Hannah thinks she's a part of the Coast Guard now..."

Hannah Brown saved a man in Tennessee's Ocoee River while on a white water rafting trip with her family on Saturday.

According to the man's girlfriend, who goes by @quintnugget on social media, Brown, 25, came to the man's rescue and pulled him to safety after his raft had flipped over and he was taken by the current.

"How fun Hannah Brown saved my boyfriend from drowning in the Ocoee River today," the woman tweeted. "She was on the river with us our raft flipped and her and her family were on the trip with us she ended up pulling my bf onto their raft after the current took him."

The woman added, "I didn't know who she was but her mom said she had just won DWTS and that she was the bachelorette!"

After a fan tweeted that Brown's "kickboxing sessions have helped her strength" and praised the "The Bachelorette" star's ability to "pull a grown man back on the raft," @quintnugget replied, "She is strong!!" adding an arm flexing emoji.

"She and her family were so nice!" the Twitter user added. "Her momma was so proud of her baby girl I loved it."

The woman later posted a video of the rescue on her Instagram. In the clip, Brown is seen pulling the man to safety by lifting him onto her raft.

"@hannahbrown rescues my boyfriend from the Ocoee River! Y'all asked for it. Here it is!" @quintnugget captioned the video. "To clarify @miltonsangabriel93 was not literally drowning (I'm prone to being dramatic) but most of us did get beat up by rocks in the river after we flipped."

"IT. WAS. AWESOME. 😎🤘🏽💪🏼" she added. "If you're here for Hannah she and her fam appear during the second half of the video about 2 min in. Check out @ocoee_watersports for the best rafting tour in Ocoee!"

Later on Saturday, Brown's brother Patrick alluded to the rescue on Instagram.

Sharing two photos from the family's trip to the river, Patrick wrote, "Took on the rapids with the fam jam!"

He added, "I got to relive my lifeguard days and Hannah thinks she's apart of the Coast Guard now... #rescuemission. Check out @ocoee_watersports for a killer time 🙌🏻🤘🏼"

Watch the rescue go down in the video, below!

