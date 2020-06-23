Pauly D and Vinny Troll Couple With Skydiving Prank for New MTV Show (Exclusive)

MTV

The series premiere of "Revenge Prank with DJ Pauly D and Vinny" shows the MTV favs paying back viral pranksters.

Hot off the success of "Double Shot At Love With DJ Pauly D & Vinny," the two "Jersey Shore" veterans are showing off their funny bones in a new show for MTV.

The series premiere of "Revenge Prank with DJ Pauly D and Vinny" finds DJ Pauly D and Vinny taking to the skies to give victims of viral pranks the chance for payback.

In an exclusive clip for TooFab, Pauly D orchestrates a hilarious skydiving expedition with a young couple, but not everyone is in on the practical joke.

A phony receptionist, Deb, attempts to instill fear in the woman, Zoey, whose husband, Gary, will be jumping out of the plane, saying deaths from skydiving usually occur from the "heart attack" on the way down to the ground.

"The heart attack?" Zoey asks with an astonished look.

"It's safer than swimming with sharks or being part of a bomb-disposal unit," declares Deb.

Pauly D, hiding away in a production booth, then suggests Deb make the couple sign paperwork, joking, "We don't wanna be responsible for anything here."

As Gary begins giving his signature, Deb asks if the couple has life insurance, to which Gary says they do not.

Looking quite concerned, Zoey turns to Gary and asks, "Wait, why don't we have life insurance, though?"

Deb tries to reassure her, saying "You have nothing to worry about, Zoey."

But Pauly D. has more tricks up his sleeve as he ponders, "What's she gonna be like when she meets our whacked-out skydiving instructor?"

Check out the clip above and tune in to "Revenge Prank with DJ Pauly D and Vinny" on Thursday, June 25th at 9PM ET/PT following an all-new episode of "Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D & Vinny"!