'Confused' Lucy Hale Tearfully Reacts to Katy Keene's Cancelation After Just One Season: 'This Is Bad'

Instagram

"The show's not coming back and that sucks."

Lucy Hale's series on The CW, "Katy Keene," was canceled after just one season on Thursday night -- and the actress was in tears while sharing the news with fans.

As the news broke, Hale took to her Instagram page do share a video with her followers, revealing the show's cancelation and sharing her raw emotions about its end.

"Hi guys, this is take ... I've had to do this a couple times just because I was a blubbering mess, and y'all don't want to see that," she began. "So, I kind of struggled all day with what I wanted to say about this, or if I shouldn't say anything or ... nothing felt right."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"I was like, I don't want to just post a picture or a caption because nothing would do justice to how I feel about 'Katy Keene' or how I feel with the people involved with it," she continued. "Truly, one of the highlights of my life. Such a joy from top to bottom."

Of the show's cancelation, she said, it "happens" and has "happened a few times to me" in the past. "Bionic Woman," "Privileged" and "Life Sentence" -- on which Hale appeared -- were all axed after just one season.

"Each time it's just like, ugh, just heartbreaking. I mean, it's a job that has broken my heart numerous times," she continued, choking and tearing up. "This is bad, this a bad one ... oh my God, sorry, it will take some time to get over."

She then thanked the cast and crew of the "Riverdale" spinoff, while expressing her appreciation for "the role of a lifetime."

To her fans, she added, "I cannot stress how amazing you are, all the time, no matter what. You've just been there for me and you've supported everything I've done and like, what the f--k? I'm just so lucky."

"It's moments like this I realize how lucky I am," she said, once again dabbing tears from her eyes. "Oh shit, sorry. If you want to keep supporting our show and watching our show, please, I actually recommend that, I'm so proud of what we made."

Saying she believes the show is "timeless," Hale added that, "sometimes things just don't work out and maybe it was just not the right time for it, I don't know, I'm a little confused."

She then told people they could still watch Season 1 on HBO Max -- joking she was not getting paid to say that.