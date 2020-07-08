The Boys Are Back and on the Run In First Trailer for Season 2

Prime Video

The NSFW sneak peek features new faces, decapitations and a laser-eye explosion.

"The Boys" are back.

Amazon Prime Video dropped the first teaser trailer for Season 2 of "The Boys" on Wednesday, showing The Butcher and his gang of misfits on the run from the Supes, led by Homelander.

The NSFW trailer is filled with dirty language, decapitations, an exploding body or two, a shark and a few new faces -- all set to Billy Joel's "We Didn't Start the Fire."

"The even more intense, more insane Season 2 finds The Boys on the run from the law, hunted by the Supes, and desperately trying to regroup and fight back against Vought," Amazon revealed in the official synopsis.

"In hiding, Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capon) and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) try to adjust to a new normal, with Butcher (Karl Urban) nowhere to be found," it continues. "Meanwhile, Starlight (Erin Moriarty) must navigate her place in The Seven as Homelander (Antony Starr) sets his sights on taking complete control. His power is threatened with the addition of Stormfront (Aya Cash), a social media-savvy new Supe, who has an agenda of her own. On top of that, the Supervillain threat takes center stage and makes waves as Vought seeks to capitalize on the nation’s paranoia."

In addition to the names above, also returning are Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), A-Train (Jessie T. Usher), The Deep (Chace Crawford) and Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell), as well as Giancarlo Esposito as Stan Edgar.