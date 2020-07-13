Naya Rivera's Glee Costars, More Hollywood Fans and Friends Pay Tribute After Her Death

Getty

"What a force you were," writes Jane Lynch.

Stars have turned to social media to pay tribute to Naya Rivera, whose body was recovered on Monday, days after she went missing at a California lake.

During a press conference, the Ventura County Sheriff's Department said "we are confident the body we found is that of" the actress. The department searched the area in and around Lake Piru -- where Rivera rented a pontoon boat with her 4-year-old son Josey on Wednesday, July 8.

According to authorities, the two had gone swimming and, after putting her son back in the boat, he "looked back and saw her disappear under the surface of the water." She was not wearing a life preserver and there was no indication of foul play or that her death was a suicide.

The boy was found alone, asleep on the boat in "good condition."

On Monday, some of Rivera's "Glee" costars joined Rivera's family at the lake, where they were seen holding hands. Both Amber Riley and Heather Morris were reportedly there.

Jane Lynch, meanwhile, was one of the first to share their condolences on social media. "Rest sweet, Naya," she wrote, "What a force you were. Love and peace to your family."

On his own page, Chris Colfer wrote, "How can you convey all your love and respect for someone in one post? How can you summarize a decade of friendship and laughter with words alone? If you were friends with Naya Rivera, you simply can't."

"Her brilliance and humor were unmatched. Her beauty and talent were otherworldly," he continued. "She spoke truth to power with poise and fearlessness. She could turn a bad day into a great day with a single remark. She inspired and uplifted people without even trying. Being close to her was both a badge of honor and a suit of armor. Naya was truly one of a kind, and she always will be."

Max Adler, who played Dave Karofsky on the series, also reacted with a series of heartbroken emojis. He also posted a middle finger emoji to July 13, as today's date is also the same day Corey Monteith died in 2013.

Below are more reactions from the show's cast and guest stars:

Now more than ever we must lift her family and friends up especially Josey! My heart is sent to them... Josey you are truly loved by every single person who loves your mommy! I love you Naya! — Alex Newell (@thealexnewell) July 13, 2020 @thealexnewell

Thank you for what you gave the world. I love you. pic.twitter.com/CFNmwgtSva — Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) July 13, 2020 @KChenoweth

Just unbelievable. Grateful to have known you and worked with you and your talent. RIP Naya. ❤️ — Damian Mc Ginty (@damianmcginty) July 13, 2020 @damianmcginty

Absolutely devastating news about Naya Rivera. Beautiful inside and out. You will be missed greatly. RIP Naya. Thoughts with all her friends and family at this awful time. — Max George (@MaxGeorge) July 13, 2020 @MaxGeorge

💔 Naya, you will be missed so much. 😞 — Josh Sussman (@JoshSussman) July 13, 2020 @JoshSussman

Keep reading for more reactions from Hollywood as a whole:

This is an absolute nightmare. I had the pleasure of having dinner with her once after a recording session we did together and she was an absolute sweetheart. My heart goes out to her family and friends. I hope I’m lucky enough to meet you up in heaven. Rest In Peace Naya Rivera — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) July 13, 2020 @BebeRexha

Beautiful Naya Rivera, Rest In Peace. My thoughts and prayers are with your loved ones. You will be missed & never forgotten. ❤️ — Becky G. (@iambeckyg) July 13, 2020 @iambeckyg

the reason songbird by fleetwood mac is one of my favorite songs ever is because of the glee soundtrack version. she transformed it. 🙏🏼 Rest Easy Naya Rivera

God cover and hold her loved ones! — Kehlani (@Kehlani) July 13, 2020 @Kehlani

Naya was sweet, smart, funny and endlessly talented. This is just awful. — Gabby Sidibe (@GabbySidibe) July 13, 2020 @GabbySidibe

RIP sweet naya — Ashley Benson (@AshBenzo) July 13, 2020 @AshBenzo

Rest In Peace and power, Naya. 😔💔 — Janel Parrish Long (@JanelParrish) July 13, 2020 @JanelParrish

Heartbreaking. Rest in love Naya Rivera. As a mother to a 3 year old boy, I felt your love through the pictures and videos you shared. A bond like no other. My sincere condolences to her entire family and her friends and especially that sweet little boy. #nayariviera — 📎Lesley-Ann Brandt (@LesleyAnnBrandt) July 13, 2020 @LesleyAnnBrandt

💔Rest In Heaven, Naya Rivera. Sending so much prayer, love and courage to her family. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/w54tci7pFx — Holly Robinson Peete (@hollyrpeete) July 13, 2020 @hollyrpeete

I am truly heartbroken to hear of the confirmed loss of this amazingly talented woman.



I have watched her shine since she was a little girl on #TheRoyalFamily. She deserved to have a long life full of every good thing. I’m gutted that that will never be.#RIPNayaRivera 💔 https://t.co/jgBma9JH3q — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) July 13, 2020 @YNB

Praying for Naya Rivera, Kelly Preston & Benjamin Keough’s families right now. 💔 Please take a moment to think of them today — Aly & AJ (@alyandaj) July 13, 2020 @alyandaj

😪💔 I truly can’t even believe the news. This will always be a special memory for me. They only showed a minute, but we all got to ask her interview questions. She was so charismatic, sweet, funny and easy to talk to. My heart goes out to her friends and family😞this is so sad https://t.co/JKPvSb5owa — 👑 Farrah Moan (@farrahrized) July 13, 2020 @farrahrized

I only got to meet #NayaRivera a few times, but each time she looked me right in the eye, was fully present and laughed whole-heartedly. I adored her. I’m heartbroken for her family. Let’s all send them love. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/WHyson17el — Ross Mathews (@helloross) July 13, 2020 @helloross

Naya Rivera’s passing is really heartbreaking. My prayers go out to her friends, family, and son. She was so young and so talented. pic.twitter.com/EGxh7IWUOr — TATIANNA (@TATIANNANOW) July 13, 2020 @TATIANNANOW

What a horribly heavy day... rest peacefully Naya. My best wishes to her family and friends 💔 — Sarah Jeffery (@sarahjeffery) July 13, 2020 @sarahjeffery

Her death makes Rivera the third series regular from "Glee" to die since the show's debut. Monteith died at the age of 31 from an alcohol and heroin overdose in 2013, while the show was still on the air. Mark Salling committed suicide at the age of 35 in 2018, after he was found guilty of possession of child pornography.

Rivera, 33, got her start as a child actress, first starring on CBS' short-lived sitcom "The Royal Family" before making appearances on "Family Matters," "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" and "Baywatch." After a stint on "The Bernie Mac Show," she got her big break with "Glee."

In addition to her work on "Glee," Rivera also appeared on "Devious Maids" and was starring on "Step Up: High Water" at the time of her death. The show, which initially aired on YouTube Red, was picked up in 2020 for a third season on Starz. It's unclear whether the show will continue without her.

Rivera released a single, "Sorry," with Big Sean in 2013, though a full record never materialized. She and Sean got engaged that same year, before calling it off in 2014. She wound up keeping her wedding date, however, and married Ryan Dorsey that day instead. They welcomed son Josey in 2015, before on-and-off divorce proceedings from 2016-2018, when it was finalized.