Naya Rivera's Glee Costars, More Hollywood Fans and Friends Pay Tribute After Her Death

News By TooFab Staff |
Celebrity Deaths of 2020 View Photos
Getty

"What a force you were," writes Jane Lynch.

Stars have turned to social media to pay tribute to Naya Rivera, whose body was recovered on Monday, days after she went missing at a California lake.

During a press conference, the Ventura County Sheriff's Department said "we are confident the body we found is that of" the actress. The department searched the area in and around Lake Piru -- where Rivera rented a pontoon boat with her 4-year-old son Josey on Wednesday, July 8.

According to authorities, the two had gone swimming and, after putting her son back in the boat, he "looked back and saw her disappear under the surface of the water." She was not wearing a life preserver and there was no indication of foul play or that her death was a suicide.

The boy was found alone, asleep on the boat in "good condition."

On Monday, some of Rivera's "Glee" costars joined Rivera's family at the lake, where they were seen holding hands. Both Amber Riley and Heather Morris were reportedly there.

Jane Lynch, meanwhile, was one of the first to share their condolences on social media. "Rest sweet, Naya," she wrote, "What a force you were. Love and peace to your family."

On his own page, Chris Colfer wrote, "How can you convey all your love and respect for someone in one post? How can you summarize a decade of friendship and laughter with words alone? If you were friends with Naya Rivera, you simply can't."

"Her brilliance and humor were unmatched. Her beauty and talent were otherworldly," he continued. "She spoke truth to power with poise and fearlessness. She could turn a bad day into a great day with a single remark. She inspired and uplifted people without even trying. Being close to her was both a badge of honor and a suit of armor. Naya was truly one of a kind, and she always will be."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Max Adler, who played Dave Karofsky on the series, also reacted with a series of heartbroken emojis. He also posted a middle finger emoji to July 13, as today's date is also the same day Corey Monteith died in 2013.

Below are more reactions from the show's cast and guest stars:

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Keep reading for more reactions from Hollywood as a whole:

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Her death makes Rivera the third series regular from "Glee" to die since the show's debut. Monteith died at the age of 31 from an alcohol and heroin overdose in 2013, while the show was still on the air. Mark Salling committed suicide at the age of 35 in 2018, after he was found guilty of possession of child pornography.

Rivera, 33, got her start as a child actress, first starring on CBS' short-lived sitcom "The Royal Family" before making appearances on "Family Matters," "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" and "Baywatch." After a stint on "The Bernie Mac Show," she got her big break with "Glee."

In addition to her work on "Glee," Rivera also appeared on "Devious Maids" and was starring on "Step Up: High Water" at the time of her death. The show, which initially aired on YouTube Red, was picked up in 2020 for a third season on Starz. It's unclear whether the show will continue without her.

Rivera released a single, "Sorry," with Big Sean in 2013, though a full record never materialized. She and Sean got engaged that same year, before calling it off in 2014. She wound up keeping her wedding date, however, and married Ryan Dorsey that day instead. They welcomed son Josey in 2015, before on-and-off divorce proceedings from 2016-2018, when it was finalized.

She also appeared in the films "At the Devil's Door" and "Mad Families" and released the memoir "Sorry Not Sorry: Dreams, Mistakes, and Growing Up" in 2016.

Hot Videos

Want more content like this?

Get Toofab breaking news sent right to your browser!
Nope.