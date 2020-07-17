Lisa Vanderpump Lands Vanderpump Dogs Spinoff on Peacock

Getty

"Thought it was supposed to be secret, but apparently it's announced!"

Lisa Vanderpump looks to be doing just fine without "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" franchise.

On Friday, NBCUniversal confirmed the reality star's series "Vanderpump Dogs" will be available on its new streaming service, Peacock, after a surprise commercial for it aired during the "30 Rock" reunion on Thursday.

Vanderpump, 59, took to Twitter to respond to fans who were all a buzz about the news, sharing, "Well good morning ... I've known about this for months lol... Thought it was supposed to be secret, but apparently it's announced!"

Although no other details have been released about the program, fans speculate it will revolve around the Bravo star's nonprofit organization of the same name, which has been featured in both "Vanderpump Rules" and "RHOBH."

Back in November at BravoCon, Vanderpump said she thought a show about her dog foundation would go over well with the public, as dogs are so beloved.

"I think, as we've seen of late, people are even more connected to dogs," she told US Weekly. "You even see in advertising lately, there are more dogs in advertising. I think people really have such a love and respect for these furry people. So, I think people would be very much invested in that, because I know I am."

In June of 2019, Vanderpump announced she would not be returning to "RHOBH" after nine seasons.

