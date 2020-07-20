Designer Calls Out Khloe Kardashian for Selling Dress He 'Loaned' Her

Getty/Instagram

The dress appears to have been pulled from the retail site after Christian Cowan put her on blast.

Celebrity designer Christian Cowan is accusing Khloe Kardashian of trying to sell something she has no right to sell.

On Sunday, Cowan took to his Instagram Story and tagged the reality star, wondering why one of his designs was being sold on the family's Kardashian Kloset website.

"@KhloeKardashian why are my runway samples I loaned you being sold on your website?" asked Cowan. "We've emailed 3 times and had no response."

Kardashian Kloset is described as "a luxury designer clothing resale site that brings the fashionable and fun clothing from the famous Kardashian-Jenner family closets to yours."

The site adds, "These pieces have been hand-selected by each family member and are available exclusively for the public to purchase."

While the electric blue dress was still selling for $1,300 on the site early Monday morning, it has since been pulled down. The URL now generates a 404 Page Not Found error.

