Khloe Kardashian Appears to Respond to Rumors She's Reunited With Tristan Thompson

Instagram

"I just came online and I'm even confused lol."

Khloe Kardashian appeared to be just as perplexed as everyone else upon hearing she has reunited with Tristan Thompson.

After the pair celebrated Khloe's birthday together over the weekend and the NBA star left a gushing tribute about her online, rumors started flying that the two were giving it another try in the romance department -- or possibly even engaged -- after their scandalous split last year.

The "Good American" designer, however, seemed caught off guard by the numerous reports they'd reconciled -- as she took to her Twitter late Thursday night and wrote, "Wait... what? lol," which was followed by "I just came online and I'm even confused lol."

I just came online and I’m even confused lol — Khloé (@khloekardashian) July 3, 2020 @khloekardashian

Basically my daily thoughts about 2020. But for real... wtf lol people just be talking — Khloé (@khloekardashian) July 3, 2020 @khloekardashian

The reality star added, "Basically my daily thoughts about 2020. But for real... wtf lol people just be talking."

When a follower posted that the mother-of-one was being "vague" and tweeting to "confuse" her fans, Khloe replied, "My mood all 2020."

After posting about the pandemic quarantine making everyone a bit loco, Khloe said "I wish lol" when a fan said she is "drunk or sum."

She also sweetly brushed off a tweet that read, "khlo came online thinking we knew wtf she's talking about, but since we don't she tryna switch it up and say it her '2020 mood,' that's not how it's works mamas, SPILL," by responding, "Hahahahaha you know i love you."

My mood all 2020 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) July 3, 2020 @khloekardashian

Hahahahaha you know i love you — Khloé (@khloekardashian) July 3, 2020 @khloekardashian

By early Friday morning, Khloe was seemingly ready to change the topic as she tweeted, "Great morning!!!! Start your day with a grateful mindset and everything else will fall into place!! Bless you."

Late Wednesday, People reported that the exes were reconciling after spending time together in quarantine while they co-parented their 2-year-old daughter, True. By Thursday, many outlets had either picked up or posted similar accounts.

The news came after Tristan posted a picture of himself, Khloe and True with the caption, "I'm wise enough now to know, you came into my life to show me just what it means to be an incredible person. I appreciate how I am able to learn from and grow because of you."

"I thank God for the beautiful and loving woman you are to everyone, especially our daughter True," he added.

"Awww this is sweet!!" Khloe responded.

Great morning!!!! Start your day with a grateful mindset and everything else will fall into place!! Bless you — Khloé (@khloekardashian) July 3, 2020 @khloekardashian

The couple initially broke up in February of 2019 after allegations arose of him hooking up with Kylie Jenner's then-BFF Jordyn Woods.

Tristan, nor the rest of the Kardashian clan, has yet to comment on the reconciliation rumors.

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.